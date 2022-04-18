Can GM save the planet? Some farmers think it's worth a go

Massey University researcher Vishna Weerarathne has identified rye grass plants that use water more efficiently, providing a potential tool for farmers battling regular dry spells.

Research into genetically modified (GM) technologies that could deliver environmental benefits needs to be reconsidered by regulators, the farming sector and consumers, the New Zealand Productivity Commission.

A recent report from the commission, titled Reaching for the Frontier, said research of GM technologies was an important pathway to innovation in the primary industry and offered new opportunities to respond to climate risks, biosecurity threats and could also boost farm productivity.

“Gene-editing technologies can be used to improve plant traits such as drought tolerance, disease resistance, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in grazed animals, and animal traits such as increased disease resistance,” the report said.

GM organisms and technologies are regulated by New Zealand’s Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act. The purpose of the act was to protect the environment and communities by preventing or managing the adverse effects of hazardous substances and new organisms.

The report and industry echo each other

The report notes the HSNO defines GM organisms (GMO) as those derived from genetic material that has been modified in a test tube or petri dish.

But it says the problem with this is that the GMOs are defined by how they were developed and not the attributes of the actual products.

Approval to develop, trial or commercialise GMO’s had to be given by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

However, regulations were last reviewed in 2001 and technologies had since moved on significantly.

There had been advances in gene editing producing technologies such as CRISPR, which enabled precise modification, the report said.

David Unwin/Stuff Andrew Hoggard says the rules around GM technologies are outdated.

Andrew Hoggard, national president of Federated Farmers, said the conversation about whether GM technology should be allowed in New Zealand agriculture had been on the back burner since the 2000 “corngate” incident, when animals were allegedly given genetically engineered sweetcorn to eat and a national row about it ensued.

But since then, the technology had been used worldwide and created viable climate solutions. .

He echoed the report which stated that modern gene-editing techniques enabled changes to be made in vivo (directly inside an organism) – a technique that was not envisaged at the time the current regulations were made. These techniques could also produce changes that did not involve inserting foreign DNA.

“This was in stark contrast to earlier techniques, which sparked consumer fears of Frankenfoods, created from mixed genetic sources. The precision of gene editing means these changes can be indistinguishable from naturally occurring organisms,” the report said.

Hoggard said there were no immediate GM solutions for the livestock sector, but there were technologies that could relieve the climate impact of farming within the next few years.

Genetically modified rye grass that when eaten by livestock did not produce as much GHG emissions as non-GM grasses currently used in New Zealand for grazing had already been extensively trialled overseas, and could be ready for uptake by the industry in the next decade or less if it was accepted locally, he said.

Such solutions did not immediately solve climate problems, as once the industry was given the green light for its use growers would first have to plant these grasses, then harvest seeds, and could only then begin selling it commercially, he said.

Likewise, there was already proof that some sheep emitted less methane than others and that the gene that enabled this could be passed on during breeding, Hoggard said.

“By using gene-editing, you can get the gene across to more sires faster and get it into the national herd and flocks. It is a case of getting the technology approved and scaling it up,” Hoggard said.

The report pointed out that food produced with gene technology had to be approved by Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) and was subject to labelling requirements.

FSANZ had approved a range of GM crop varieties for use in foods. While many of the base crops were grown in New Zealand, the GM varieties were not. But GM varieties could be sold and consumed in New Zealand.

In some jurisdictions such as the United States and Australia, some new organisms that would be considered GM in New Zealand fall outside GM controls. Canada is regulating products on a traits-based approach, rather than a process-based approach, according to the report.

Hoggard said one could use the American market as an example where both GM-free and GM products were available.

“It Is possible to have multiple systems which give farmers and consumers choices. Farmers will go where consumers lead them. Choices enable farmers to get the true value from the market. If the regulations aren't there then consumers may make different buying choices,” he said.

A lack of courage to start factual conversations, and political will, were barriers to having GM products accepted, Hoggard said.

Besides considering changes in technologies, New Zealand regulators also had to look into what competing markets were doing, the report said.

“The review should consider the emerging regulatory approaches in other jurisdictions, particularly New Zealand’s key product destination and competitor markets, and the trade and regulatory enforcement impacts from different treatment of GM technologies in different markets,” the report said.

But would consumer accept and eat meat products that was raised on GM grasses or that according to some was frankensteined?

supplied/Supplied Dr Sommer Kapitan, consumer behaviour specialist, says if you give consumers a valid environmentally friendly reason to continue eating meat then many will accept it.

Consumer behaviour

Dr Sommer Kapitan, behavioural scientist at the University of Auckland, says at the moment beef and lamb producers are fighting a rising tide of environmental concerns linked to animal impacts on the planet. They also faced global health trends that moved away from meat consumption.

“People are realising we are in the anthropocene era where we have a direct effect on the earth through our actions,” Kapitan said.

Kapitan said about a third of consumers made food choices based on specific ideas like foods’ impact on the climate. Others had to be nudged to make specific choices and were mostly based buying based on their budget.

The more the meat industry could innovate, the more it could retain consumers who did not want to give up meat products. This could be achieved by giving consumers a reason to keep eating meat, like making them aware of the environmental benefits that certain production systems held, Kapitan said.

SUPPLIED Sommer Kapitan says there was a time plant-based meat alternatives were not widely available.

Products like meat raised on genetically modified rye grass that curbed GHG emissions would have to be introduced slowly to consumers.

“Otherwise you freak people out,” she said.

You would not replace previous products, you just increase the availability of a new one,” she said.

The protein of choice for most New Zealand consumers was still from animals. If there was an environmentally friendly option then it would be easy for consumers to choose to keep buying it, Kapitan said.

Farmers need solutions

Waikato dairy farmer Pete Morgan said the industry needed to consider any evidence-based solution for the significant climate challenges that the world faced.

“The longer we wait to develop solutions, the more proactive we have to be. No solutions should be off the table,” he said.

A conversation on GM technology’s acceptability was due. Once that was done the industry could concentrate clearly on what the potential benefits would be and how it could be implemented, he said.

supplied/Stuff Pete and Ann Morgan on their Waikato farm. He says farmers need evidence based solutions to climate challenges and GM technologies may provide answers.

“It is clear that GM technologies could have the same impact that previous agriculture revolutions had,” he said.

It was ironic that there had been historic resistance to many agriculture technologies by the greater public who had put gene editing into the same camp as for example the overuse of chemicals. Gene editing could now provide solutions to many problems that the public previously feared, Morgan said.

Regulators, the public and the primary industry now needed to allow evidence-based decisions to be made so that everyone could move towards solutions. This would not happen quickly and there would have to be significant time and effort put into it, Morgan said.