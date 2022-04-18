EPA ‘needs more teeth’ to assess the fate of agricultural chemicals

Spray drift coming from a Hastings orchard over Otene Road. (This is the first incident in September, 2019).

Agricultural chemicals should face more regulatory scrutiny, a report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment says.

The report showed that the environmental fate of some agriculture and other chemicals was completely unknown and there was a disjointed system for asking, and answering, questions about their environmental impact.

There were roughly 150,000 substances approved for use in New Zealand, made up of an estimated 30,000 chemicals. Fewer than 200 chemicals were regularly the subject of monitoring in receiving environments, the report said.

“We have developed a very complex system for approving and managing chemicals spanning multiple government agencies,” the report said. “For all that, only about 3500 substances have ever been the subject of individual approvals, and only a few hundred have been fully reassessed.”

The lack of scrutiny also resulted as the Hazardous Substances and New Organisms Act, under which chemicals are approved for use, their risks are assessed, and controls imposed, and the Resource Management Act, under which conditions are placed on discharges to the environment, created a labyrinth of rules, the report said.

A previous report showed rural Kiwi kids were more exposed to certain chemical than their urban counterparts and those in other countries.

The report said there were many holes in how agriculture chemicals were monitored.

Agriculture seeds, for example, were coated with chemicals to protect them until they began growing. Under current regulations seed and neonicotinoid seed coatings were considered one item, and as a result the chemical in the coating, which would eventually end up in the environment, was not open to scrutiny.

Supplied Under current regulations the environmental fate of some agriculture chemicals is not known at all.

The report laid some blame at the foot of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and questioned the EPA’s motives in ignoring hazardous properties.

The report, however, said the EPA’s ability to progress high-priority reassessments was constrained by limited resources. Reassessment of the priority list of chemicals was funded by the EPA’s core $1 million budget.

“At this level of resourcing, the EPA will be able to progress about two to three reassessments per year. If the EPA were to progress reassessment of 2.5 chemicals selected from the Priority Chemical List per year, it would take 16 years to work through the list,” the report said.

The report recommended that the Ministry for the Environment should develop regulations to empower the EPA.

“In particular, the EPA should require importers and manufacturers to report the annual quantities of chemicals imported and manufactured,” the report said.

The EPA should also require those selling chemicals to report regional sales quantities to the EPA, with the EPA publicly reporting the information as aggregated figures.

Additionally, the EPA should collect data on use and environmental fate, with a focus on priority releases, and develop a data platform that connected the dots of import, sale, release and evidence of environmental fate gathered from monitoring.