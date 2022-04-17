Government strengthens farm planning system for farmers and growers

The Government is investing $25 million to recruit and train farm advisers who can help farmers meet growing compliance requirements, Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor says.

The initiative would provide grants for training advisers and would also fund a pilot internship program to support businesses and organisations to provide up to 40 people with experience in the advisory sector.

O’Connor said the primary sector had been crucial to New Zealand’s economic recovery from Covid-19.

“As our primary sector exports look set to hit $50 billion by June 30, 2022, planning for the future is key. We’re investing more than $25m to expand and strengthen the primary industry advisory sector to ensure farmers and growers have access to the highest quality farm planning support and advice,” O’Connor said.

A careers' pathway scheme would focus on growing the diversity and number of advisers, with an emphasis on attracting more women and Māori into roles. Employers hiring new advisers, or upskilling existing staff, could receive up to $22,500 annually per adviser to help cover salary and training costs, he said.

“This is about building the capacity and capability of advisory services to enable food and fibre producers to access quality support and advice to add value to their agribusinesses,” O’Connor said.

The Government was committed to working with the sector to boost the number of farm advisers, he said.

“We have worked closely with industry organisations, such as the New Zealand Institute of Primary Industry Management (NZIPIM), and whenua Māori entities to determine the most effective way to develop capacity in the sector,” O’Connor said.

Dave Rowland/Getty-Images Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor, (L) Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern launched the 'Fit for a Better World' initiative in 2020.

The new fund would invest in initiatives across industry, regional councils, whenua Māori entities, communities, and catchment groups to broaden and accelerate the uptake of integrated farm planning by farmers, growers and Māori landowners.

“Priority will be given to initiatives that support Māori landowners and agribusinesses, and farmers and growers not currently undertaking farm planning,” Damien O’Connor said.

“We’re supporting the uptake of integrated farm planning to make meeting consumer, market, environmental, and business needs easier and less time-consuming,” he said.

O’Connor said the initiatives would build on the important on-the-ground work already being undertaken by the Ministry for Primary Industries across the country.

“That includes supporting at least 170 catchment groups and collating data from more than 2,000 farmers and growers to provide a national snapshot of farm performance, as well as partnering with Māori to increase the productivity and profitability of their whenua,” O’Connor said.

The work was part of the Government’s Fit for a Better World roadmap, which aimed for food and fibre sector exports to earn an extra $44 billion over the next decade.