Food prices are up, but the cost to grow it has skyrocketed

Food prices were 7.6% higher in March 2022 compared to March 2021, Stats NZ says, but farmers say this does not reflect the price they are paying to grow what Kiwis are eating.

Between March 2021 and March 2022 grocery food prices increased 6.7% and monthly food prices rose 0.7% in March 2022 compared with February 2022, Stats NZ said last week.

It was reported earlier that Waikato potato and onion grower Chris Nicholson, director at Hinemoa Quality Producers, said his fuel bill had increased by about a third compared to this time last year.

In March he had to increase the price of a bag of onions by $1 per bag and was very close to not breaking even if he did not get the farm gate price he wanted.

Data from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment showed significant increases in commercial diesel costs.

This did not reflect the Road User Charges that farm trucks and utes were subject to.

Minimum wage increases were only a drop in the bucket compared to many farm costs, but the shortage of skilled labour had been a political tug-of-war between farmers and government for the past few months. There was some relief as the government was allowing more workers to enter New Zealand.

Fertiliser costs were the greatest concern for farmers.

A March 2022 Rabobank outlook showed most fertiliser prices increased drastically as a result of the war in Ukraine. About 23% of global ammonia trade, 14% of urea and 10% of phosphates were exported by Russia.

Data from Index Mundi showed the New Zealand Dollar price for Urea skyrocketed from the end of 2021.

The market may be open to shocks over the next year, with Stats NZ showing large increases in nitrogen prices staring from mid-year 2021.

Federated Farmers said in March that farmer confidence was the lowest it has been since it began twice-a-year surveys in 2009.

From nearly 1000 farmers from around the country, a net 7.8% considered current economic conditions to be good, a 10.1 point decline from the July 2021 Federated Farmers Farm Confidence Survey, when 17.9% considered conditions to be good.

Food prices in New Zealand were influenced by a number of factors. With farm input prices, the power that supermarkets hold, drought and international trade all playing a role.

Both consumers and farmers face tough spending choices for the next 12 months.

Consumers have to decide what they can afford to put in their baskets and farmers must decide if the price they get at the farm gate is worth the return on investment.