Draft pig farrowing regulations could result in the death of 60,000 piglets a year, NZ Pork says

If approved a new draft welfare code for pigs could result in the death of 60,000 piglets a year, NZ Pork says.

The code is open for public consultation. It was sent for review last year when a High Court ruling found that processes around rule setting for the use of farrowing crates in the pig industry had not been followed.

As a result Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor ordered The National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (Nawac) to look at the use of farrowing crates.

The use of farrowing crates, where sows (female pigs) were kept before, during and after giving birth, was a burning issue between animal welfare groups and farmers last year

Farmers and pork industry groups said the crates balanced the needs and welfare of the sow with those of her piglets, by preventing sows, that weighed up to 300 kilograms, from crushing piglets.

READ MORE:

* Pork industry says 60,000 piglets could die if farrowing crates are banned

* Pig farmers in limbo over farrowing crates

* The High Court bombshell that has pig farmers facing an uncertain future



Animal welfare groups said farrowing crates should be banned. Crates gave sows access to food and water, but stopped them from turning around.

Proposals for the draft code from Nawac not only suggested the possibility of completely disallowing farrowing crates for the industry, but also recommended changes to the size of group housing for young pigs, restrictions on the use of mating stalls and requirements for objects in pig housing that encouraged normal playing behaviours in pigs. Nawacalso said piglets should not be weaned before they were 28 days old.

The time sows were restrained for mating should be decreased. Sows could currently be restrained for up to a week. Nawac proposed sows should not be restrained for more than three hours.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Farmers say farrowing crates prevent sows from crushing piglets, but animal welfare groups say it is cruel.

Brent Kleiss, chief executive of NZ Pork, said the proposed changes were not supported by animal welfare science and that welfare was supposed to be the purpose of the code.

The code proposed two options for the use of farrowing crates. One was to stop its use completely and the other limited its use.

NZ Pork believed there was a place for some confinement during the farrowing period and was necessary to prevent piglets from being crushed under their mothers. Crates also allowed farmworkers to manage sows without compromising their health and safety, Kleiss said.

Sows spent a maximum of four weeks in farrowing crates. After that sows were either outdoors or in housing with other pigs, he said.

Nawac proposed housing that would allow sows to display natural behaviour and give piglets safe areas, with sows not being confined for longer than 72 hours.

Farrowing crates acted as a maternity ward for sows and were designed to reduce piglet starvation, hypothermia and accidental crushing by the sow, Kleiss said.

Piglet deaths did occur but NZ Pork calculated that by not restricting sow movement up to 60,000 additional piglets would die every year. This depended on which of the two farrowing options proposed in the code was adopted, he said.

There were about 90 commercial pig farms in New Zealand producing about 637,000 pigs a year, he said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee proposes group pig housing be doubled in size. NZ Pork says this will mean all pig farmers will have to redesign their entire systems.

“No country has completely banned the use of farrowing crates in recognition that enabling a period of temporary confinement is still necessary during the highly vulnerable stage of newborn piglets’ lives,” he said.

Nawac also proposed the size for group housing of young pigs be increased by over 100%. Current criteria for group pig areas were in line with international standards, Kleiss said.

Nawac chairperson Dr Gwyneth Verkerk said to meet welfare standards the size of housing facilities would need to increase by about 50%.

“For an indoor pig to manage growing litter she needs space,” Verkerk said.

In countries that adopted freer movement space was a big determinant of success, he said.

The changes would challenge the way pig farmers thought. If the industry wanted to survive it needed to conform to what people would want in the future, Verkerk said.

These changes meant most local pig farmers would have to rebuild their housing facilities. Costs would amount to multiple millions of dollars per farm. Local pig farms would become unviable and force consumers to rely on imported pork, he said.

supplied/Supplied Brent Kleiss, chief executive of NZ Pork, says some proposed changes are economically unworkable.

Modelling by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) estimated the capital cost of an individual farm transitioning to either of the two systems would be about $2.5 million.

“An average 350 sow pork producer would not be able to pay off a loan borrowed to implement the draft proposals, according to the modelling,” MPI said.

However, much of New Zealand farm infrastructure was old and needed to be upgraded. Therefore, upgrade costs could be lower than the model, the ministry said.

Nawac also proposed that piglets should not be weaned before they were 28 days old.

The stage at which you wean a pig is determined by more than a date on the calendar. It is more conducive to animal welfare if it was based it on the weight of a piglet or its health status, Kleiss said.

Many farmers also batch weaned between 21 and 28 days. This made managing weaning easier, Kleiss said.

Nawac said evidence supported an increase in weaning age to protect the physical, health and behavioural needs of piglets.

supplied/Supplied Farmers say farrowing crates protect piglets.

An independent economic analysis commissioned by the Government concluded the draft code would lead to a predicted 18.2% increase in the price of all New Zealand produced pork.

Kleiss said consumers would have to buy imported pork from countries that had poorer animal welfare standards.

“We acknowledge that there is scientific evidence supporting an increase in the current minimum space requirements for growing pigs,” he said.

Farmers were not consulted in the process, Kleiss said.

Verkerk encouraged feedback from farmers and consumers.

“It would be nice to know that Kiwis will eat locally produced pork if farmers make these changes and support farmers in the battle against cheap imported pork, Verkerk said.