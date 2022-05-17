Marlborough mussel farms put harvesting on hold following toxic algae bloom

Routine tests on shellfish samples taken from the Pelorus Sound have shown Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) toxins above the safe limit.

A large toxic algae bloom has closed several commercial shellfish “growing areas” in the Marlborough Sounds.

And more are expected to close as the bloom increases in toxicity, according to New Zealand Food Safety.

Sanford general manager of mussels Mike Mandeno said on Friday five of their 19 mussel growing areas in the Marlborough Sounds were currently closed, and they had stopped harvesting from a further five areas as a precautionary measure. In many cases, a growing area contained multiple mussel farms.

Sanford could continue operating by harvesting in places unaffected by the bloom such as Golden Bay, Stewart Island and Banks Peninsula and as a result, were not seeing any significant impact on production or export, Mandeno said.

Supplied/Stuff A public health warning on May 4 advised against collecting shellfish from the entire Pelorus Sound.

“Algal blooms are something we are used to managing as mussel farmers and this one is no different.”

A public health warning was issued by the Ministry for Primary Industries on April 27, advising the public not to collect or consume shellfish harvested from Crail Bay. On May 4, this was extended to include the entire Pelorus Sound.

Routine tests on shellfish samples taken from the Pelorus Sound had shown levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) toxins above the safe limit of 0.8 mg/kg set by the ministry, which meant anyone who ate shellfish collected from the area were at risk of becoming ill.

A Cawthron Institute biotoxin status report issued on May 6 showed one area was particularly affected by the toxic bloom, with tests from Elie Bay showing PSP toxin levels of 7.8 mg/kg, nearly 10 times the safe limit.

Supplied/Marlborough Express Cawthron Institute manager of food and bioactives Dr Tim Harwood says PSP toxin levels can take anywhere from several weeks to several months to subside.

Marlborough Shellfish Quality Programme chairperson Bruce Hearn said the sites currently closed in the Pelorus Sound covered a “quite extensive” area.

The last time the entire Pelorus Sound was affected by a toxic algal bloom was in March 2019, which Hearn said closed some mussel harvesting areas “for months”.

Cawthron Institute manager of food and bioactives Dr Tim Harwood said the current approach was to wait until the harmful algal bloom had subsided and the shellfish were safe for human consumption again.

“In the case of PSP toxins, this can take anywhere from several weeks to several months,” he said.

“When microalgae are present and toxins exceed certain levels in shellfish, shellfish harvesting is not permitted. These measures ensure consumers of New Zealand shellfish remain safe.”

Supplied/Stuff An algae bloom at Nydia Bay in the Marlborough Sounds following a public health warning in March 2019.

Humans could be affected by PSP after eating filter-feeding shellfish which had consumed toxic microalgae that produced paralytic shellfish toxins, Harwood said.

“When toxic microalgae grow to high densities in seawater they are often referred to as a Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB). There are several kinds of toxic microalgae and these can produce an array of toxins that can accumulate in shellfish, causing different shellfish poisoning symptoms. PSP is one of these.”

He said there were a number of ecological factors which contributed to harmful algal blooms including water temperature, competition with other microalgal species, and nutrient availability.

“In the Marlborough Sounds, where these harmful algal blooms are now occurring fairly regularly, all of these factors are likely to play a part.”

The ministry advised anyone who had become ill after eating shellfish from an area where a public health warning had been issued to phone Healthline for advice on 0800 61 11 16, or seek medical attention immediately. People were also advised to contact their nearest public health unit and keep any leftover shellfish in case it could be tested.