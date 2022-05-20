Carcass discards now making money overseas for the meat industry

Tripe selling for $16.20 at The Grocer International butchery in Invercargill. Mince at Countdown on May 20 sold for between $14kg and $22kg.

Most don’t like it on their plates, but intestines, blood, offal and other meat co-products are adding a considerable chunk of export revenue to New Zealand coffers, meat industry representatives say.

Meat Industry Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said “co-product” exports generated $1.95 billion in 2021. This accounted for 19% of total industry exports.

Co-products were exported to 99 markets, including 19 countries that New Zealand did not export any other red meat to during that year, Karapeeva said.

Over the last five years, co-products exports have accounted for around 20% of total industry exports annually, she said.

In total, $230m of edible offal was exported in 2017, with the value growing to $353m in 2021. Animal glands and blood products destined for the pharmaceutical industry grew from $132m worth of exports in 2017 to $211m in 2021, Karapeeva said.

New uses for co-products were growing fast.

Blood products from cattle for pharmaceutical use were exported to the United States, China and Australia. They were worth $211m in 2021, she said.

Blood was processed into serum and used for vaccine development, cancer treatments, and drugs to treat neurodegenerative, blood and hormone disorders, she said.

Derek Ramsey, global sales manager for the Alliance Group, said revenue in the bio-science space was up 20% year-on-year.

The group focused mostly on harvesting blood serum for vaccine development, but also collected pericardium.

The blood serum was collected locally and exported for further processing, he said.

These items were previously considered as part of the waste stream and would fetch 16c per kilogram, until it was discovered that they had real value, he said.

Over the last three years blood products went from contributing 10% of the company’s return, to 12% last year, Ramsey said.

The group's 2021 annual report showed its profit before provisions and tax was $41.9 million.

There was huge growth in nutritional supplements in the US and Chinese markets, with freeze-dried liver supplements, collagen and calcium supplements becoming more popular, Ramsey said

Younger generations in China would buy supplements that had science to back up benefit claims, Ramsey said.

An Auckland based butcher said the only offal products they sold were lamb livers and beef kidneys.

An Invercargill butcher said it was mostly the older generation who bought offal products.

Asian customers bought pickled meat products. Others bought offal as pet food. Some customers bought liver if they had health issues that needed iron intake to remedy it.

Edible offals, such as kidneys, livers and hearts were the most valuable co-products in 2021, with exports worth $353m. Japan alone took $75m worth of offal, Karapeeva said.

“The majority of the offal exports to Japan in 2021 were frozen beef tongues, which were worth $18.61/kg. In comparison, overall beef exports to Japan were worth $8.7/kg in 2021,” Karapeeva said.

Tallow found its way to Singapore and the US to be turned into bio-fuels. The overall value of tallow exports in 2021 was $247m, nearly double the 2020 value, Karapeeva said.

Intestines, mainly from sheep, were exported to be used as sausage casings. $201m worth of tripe went to China, with Hong Kong taking $25m and Korea taking $19m, Karapeeva said.