Environment Southland councillors have doubts about data in major environmental report

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell has doubts about some information presented in a major Government report into the environment.

The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ released the Environment Aotearoa 2022 report last month, which says Southland has lost 3944 hectares of indigenous land cover between 2012 and 2018, the highest net loss of any region in the country.

But at an Environment Southland strategy and policy committee meeting on Wednesday, where an overview of the report was discussed, Horrell said he was ‘’very surprised’’ at the amount of deforestation had occurred for pasture use.

“It’s an appalling figure if it's correct... it just doesn't seem to gel with what we see on the ground,’’ he said.

Cr Jeremy McPhail questioned whether the report took new plantings into account, and areas that had been fenced off for new wetlands.

“We always see what we see lost but not the things that are being done and that’s a positive too,’’ McPhail said.

Horrell also questioned why Tuatapere had received a poor rating for cultural health, which assesses a site’s accessibility, its ability to undertake mahinga kai [food gathering] activities and cultural instream health.

“Before they put in the sewerage scheme some years ago there was clear indication that there was a septic tank-type problem. If there is still a problem there I would certainly like to know why,’' he said.

The report says Murihiku Southland is noted as having the biggest loss of freshwater wetlands between 1996 and 2018, contributing almost half (2,665 hectares or 46%) of the total loss. For the Southland coast, the sea-surface trend between 2002 and 2018 shows a 0.2 to 0.6 degrees Celsius increase per decade.

Councillors were also critical of the fact that the most recent data used in the report was already five years old, and progress had been made on environmental challenges during that time.

John Hawkins/Stuff Environment Southland councillor Robert Guyton said there had been an uprise of anquish from fellow councillors who were farmers, at the data presented in an environmental report.

But that prompted councillor Robert Guyton to speculate that the data in the report was being ‘’challenged by a lobby group of farmers on the council”.

“It’s just an observation, I’m not saying that they're wrong, I’m just saying that from an outsiders point of view, there was an uprising of anguish about this data that’s been put in front of us, that hasn’t come from city folk generally.’’

He did not name any councillors specifically.

“Is that because, Robert, we get out, and we look around, and we observe?” Cr Allan Baird said, before being shut down by committee chairman Eric Roy, who said the committee was not going to debate Guyton’s point.

Horrell said the report wasn’t clear, and he asked policy and planning manager Lucy Hicks to report back to the committee.

“Robert thinks we’re being defensive, but I just want accuracy...if it's right, we have to own it, but if it’s unclear and we're sending mixed messages then that’s my concern.’’