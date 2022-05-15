'A dying art', national ploughing champs return to Marlborough

North Island ploughman Paul Houghton’s first plough of the day on Saturday morning.

A farming practice turned sport, the New Zealand Ploughing Championship has returned to Marlborough.

Hundreds of people gathered at a rural property in Seddon on Saturday for potentially the last edition of the event ever to be held in Marlborough, as a suitable venue becomes increasingly difficult to find in a region dominated by vineyards.

This year marked the 67th edition of the competition, with the first event held in 1956 in Papakaio. It was held in Marlborough for the first time in 1968.

“It’s a dying art, I think you’ve got to encourage people to come along,” said Marlborough farmer Alister Dawson, who competed in his first national competition this year.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Competitors parade around a rural property in Seddon to start off the 2022 National Ploughing Championships.

He had competed in “plenty of local ones before though” as he said his father had turned him onto the sport at a young age.

The two-day event on May 14 and 15 featured 34 competitors from around the country competing in five categories, from conventional tractor ploughing to horse ploughing.

Dawson, who was in the contemporary division, said he “started good” on Saturday, though part of his plough had malfunctioned not long after as the ground had been “quite hard”.

“Not my best work, but not bad, I hope to do better tomorrow. It’s about sportsmanship, you just do the best you can with what’s been given to you on the day.”

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Graeme Kendrew of Blenheim thought it will be a “shame in many ways” If the event never returns to Marlborough.

The best scores would be given to the competitors who were able to create the tidiest furrows, which were the narrow trenches made in the ground by the plough.

Seven-time national champion and vice president of the New Zealand Ploughing Association Ian Wooley from Marlborough, said the points he scored on Saturday would be combined with his results on Sunday and whoever got the most points over the weekend would win.

Taking part in this year’s conventional ploughing division, Wooley said his first day of the 2022 edition went “pretty good, I’m pretty happy” and thought he’d been fortunate with his plot of land to plough this year.

“I probably had quite a nice one to be perfectly honest, for once I drew a nice plot,” he said.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Colin Drummond from Erewhon Station ploughs with his six Clydesdale horses on Saturday.

Wooley told Stuff earlier this month he thought this year would likely be the last time the competition was held in Marlborough, as vineyards were increasingly taking up suitable land needed to host the event.

There were just “too many grapes” now; “That's just the way it is, I'm afraid,” he said.

Blenheim resident Graeme Kendrew thought it would be a “shame in many ways” if the event wasn’t able to return to Marlborough in the future and thought farming areas in the region were becoming “non-existent” due to an increasing number of vineyards.

“When I came to Marlborough over 20 years ago, fruit and vegetables were grown down the road instead of grapes,” he said.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Marlborough’s Alister Dawson said “not my best work, but not bad” as he carried on following a plough malfunction.

This year’s event was the first time Kendrew had watched a national ploughing championship, and he was impressed with what he saw.

“We owe the competitors a great debt, it’s just their basic enthusiasm that brought them here,” he said.

Competition veteran Colin Drummond had travelled to Seddon from Erewhon station, a remote property located within the Southern Alps.

“I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve competed,” said Drummond, though he thought this was likely the fourteenth or fifteenth national competition he had entered.

Matthew Hampson/Stuff Pearce Watson from Canterbury competing in this year’s vintage ploughing division.

Drummond said it was a “pleasure to see crowds here,” after he had come up to Marlborough from Erewhon station earlier in the week to practice, a trip which he said had taken him three quarters of a day.

He was competing in the horse ploughing division with a three furrow plough towed by six Clydesdale horses, which he said made ploughing with precision hard, especially at the start of the day when there were no existing furrows to use as a guide.

“Six horses is a million times harder than driving two,” he said.