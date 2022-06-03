NZ delegates assure UK farmers of local production standards

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern and Trade Minister Damien O'Connor announce the trade deal with the UK. (Video first published on October 21, 2021)

A delegation from Beef and Lamb New Zealand is touring the United Kingdom to assure farmers that Kiwi red meat exports under the latest free-trade agreement will not cause their industry any harm.

Group chair Andrew Morrison and policy manager Dave Harrison were meeting with farmer unions, the international trade committee, ministers of parliament, and levy organisations to address their concerns.

UK farmers were concerned that New Zealand would utilise the full quota of red meat exports under the new free-trade agreement, and that the UK market would be flooded with cheaper red meat that was of lower quality than what was produced in the UK, Morrison said.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Under the trade agreement the UK would remove duties on beef after 10 years.

Morrison said New Zealand sent red meat to 120 countries and would continue to do so as part of a market diversification strategy. Oversupplying one market was not part of this strategy. This assurance was important to UK farmers, Morrison said.

New Zealand was already not meeting its full quota of red meat exports to the UK under previous trade agreements. This would be another assurance to farmers, Morrison said.

Figures from the Meat Industry Association showed in 2020 New Zealand exported 39,922 tonnes of sheep meet to the UK and 551t beef, to the value of $421 million and $5.5m respectively. In 2021 32,999 tonnes of sheepmeat and 1,1138 tonnes of beef was sent, to the value of $366.7m and $8.8m. Sheepmeat exports had been in steady decline since 2017. With 51,983 tonnes sent in 2017, 49,881 tonnes in 2018 and 38,309 tonnes sent in 2019.

UK farmers also had an initial concern that Kiwi farmers did not have the same animal welfare standards as they did, Morrison said.

However, a submission by the UK RSPCA to the international trade committee before the current free-trade agreement was signed said New Zealand “is the one country globally to be judged to have better farm animal welfare standards than the UK”.

Supplied Beef and Lamb New Zealand chairman Andrew Morrison said a Beef and Lamb visit to the UK was needed to assure farmers that Kiwi exports was not a threat to them.

This statement was valuable as it came from their own ranks, Morrison said.

Morrison said about 140 000ha of New Zealand land that was traditionally being used for livestock farming was recently converted to trees under carbon schemes, and that this was another assurance to UK farmers that Kiwi farmers would not have the capacity to take over their market.

The farming lobby in the UK was politically very powerful, and the visit by a Kiwi farm organisation allowed the UK lobby to talk from an informed perspective when they discussed New Zealand trade, Morrison said.

The visit was also to find points where the two groups could collaborate, with farmers from both countries having to decide how they could work together to solve challenges like climate change, Morrison said.

With a number of alternative proteins available other than red meat, it was important that the sector focused on what nutrient benefits red meat had and collaborated on research towards this was important, Morrison said.

Frances Duignan, senior trade manager at Beef and Lamb said the UK was liberalising trade and had transitional quotas in place under the new trade deal, with the sheepmeat quota starting at 35,000 tonnes, increasing to 50,000 tonnes per year. The beef quota was 12,000 tonnes and would increase to 38,820 tonnes per year. The transition would be over a 15-year period.