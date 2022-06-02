Regulations stop hemp's environmental and food crop benefits

Hemp can help growers diversify farm revenue and provide a greener food crop alternative, says a Kiwi hemp grower.

Brad Lake, co-founder of hemp growers and processors The Brothers Green, said at a recent Blinc Innovation seminar, that hemp needed less water, less pest and fungal control sprays and less fertiliser than most other food crops.

There were a number of other environmental benefits that growers and farmers could benefit from if limiting regulations changed, Lake said.

Hemp was regulated with THC containing cannabis by the Ministry of Health, but there needed to be a differentiation between the two products, Lake said.

If differentiated hemp could be regulated as food product by the Ministry of Primary Industries and regulated as food crop. This would make it possible for hemp to be considered for multiple food, feed and fibre uses, Lake said.

Under current regulations it was illegal to use hemp as stock feed. If it was allowed it would reduce the need for the dairy industry to import palm kernel as stock feed.

Palm kernel had a high carbon footprint. Hemp could also be used as feed during drought events, as it would grow in dry conditions where other stock feed crops failed, Lake said.

Feed Manufacturers Association figures showed about 2 million tonnes of palm kernel was imported a year for stock feed.

Regulations barring the use of hemp as stock feed were in place out of fear that hemp could contain THC, the chemical compound that made marijuana a psychoactive, and the risk it would be detected in export products like meat or dairy, Lake said.

There was no evidence that THC would be picked up in meat or dairy, Lake said.

“Palm kernel is the most widely used stock feed in dairy, we shouldn’t be importing a deforestation by-product to feed stock when we have a fantastic product here to feed stock,” Lake said.

Hemp root systems also broke up compacted soils, and was beneficial to the soil health, Lake said.

Research showed hemp could sequester 8 tonnes to15 tonnes of carbon per hectare over a three-months. This in contrast to a block of pine trees that sequestered 15 tonnes to 18 tonnes over a year, Lake said.

supplied/Supplied Brad Lake, co-founder of Brothers Green says hemp held environmental benefits for growers.

Hemp should be investigated as a way to claim carbon credits, he said.

The multiple micronutrient benefits of hemp needed to be researched and marketed, Lake said.

Dr Parmjit Randhawa, director at medicinal cannabis producer, Greenlab said there was no industry code of practice for growing medicinal cannabis in New Zealand. A code would mean all growers could follow similar routes to reach the same outcomes that could assure a consistent product.

A code of practice would also mean limits for heavy metals, toxins and pesticides would be set, Parmjit said.