Farmers under pressure: On-farm inflation hits highest rate since 1985

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says efforts to curb inflation will be painful for some Kiwis but are necessary (interviewed on April 19)

On-farm inflation has hit its highest rate since 1985, a new Beef and Lamb New Zealand report shows.

Beef and Lamb economist Andrew Burtt said while the consumer price index showed the country’s annual inflation rate at 6.9%, the on-farm inflation rate is at 10.2% in the year to March 2022, the highest it’s been since the 13.2% in 1985.

The overall on-farm inflation rate was calculated by weighting changes in prices for individual farm cost categories by their proportion of total farm spending. When interest rates were excluded, costs such as fertiliser, labour and seed were up by 10.7%, Burtt said.

The increase in input prices were due to increasers of three core areas of expenditure, fertiliser, lime and seeds, up 23%, interest, up 5.9% and repairs, maintenance and vehicles, up 10.4%, Burtt said.

READ MORE:

* Farmers feeling less financial pressure

* How banks peddled a product that killed New Zealand farmers

* New Zealand arable farmers face unfair competition from imported grain



A Federated Farmers banking survey reflected the pinch farmers were in – 14% of 1000 farmers surveyed said they had come under undue pressure from banks, although 64% said they were satisfied with their bank relationship, the survey showed.

Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard said overall, banks’ conditions for lending became tougher for all farm types, with 21% of farmers reporting tougher conditions.

Over the past six months the average farm mortgage value had increased from $3.6 million to $4.1m, while the median increased from $2.1m to $2.25m.The average mortgage interest rate increased to 4.58%, from 3.95% in November, the bank survey showed.

"Last week the Reserve Bank put up the official cash rate 50 points to 2%. For a farm with a debt of $4 million, a 100 basis point increase in the lending rate translates as $40,000 extra in interests costs a year," Hoggard said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Delays at meatworks mean farmers do not have the cashflow they usually have this time of year. This means an overdraft extension is often their only course of action to stay afloat until the meatworks backlog is cleared.

Three-quarters of farmers had an overdraft facility, similar to November. The average overdraft limit was $283,000, a $102,000 increase, while the median limit increased from $70,000 to $125,000. Overdraft interest rates also increased, with an average rate of 7.1% compared to 6.28% in November. Sharemilkers had the highest average of 7.97%, with arable farmers at a 6.55% low, the survey showed.

Southland sheep and beef farmer Hayden Peter said he had not experienced such a diverse set of challenges before, and that the relationship a farmer had with the bank was now more important than ever.

Like many farmers Peter also extended his overdraft. This was for a number of reasons. Labour shortages in meatworks meant a backlog of animal slaughtered and a significant impact on cashflow. As animals remained on farm, did not provide an income, and had to be given additional feed at cost in some cases, the extra cash was needed he said.

An overdraft was generally used in winter when there was reduced cash flow, but there were still expenses. By November when livestock was being slaughtered again, farmers would reduce their overdrafts as they had an injection of cash, Peter said.

supplied/Supplied Hayden Peter, Southland sheep and beef farmer

Increased cost of fuel, labour, fertiliser, fuel and interest were additional shocks to income and was a reason to potentially extend their overdraft limit. If a farmer had enough security an extension was possible, Peter said.

A challenge many farmers faced was that there was often a high staff turnaround in banks. This meant new bank staff were not familiar with a farmer's specific business variables and this could influence how they reported to their credit department on a farm’s specific needs, Peter said.

Southland farmers had also had drought expenses that were not part of the general farm budget, Peter said.

Mortgage interest rates affect farmers as large mortgage loans in the millions had a direct impact on farm business. Fixing an interest rate could help them hedge their bets, Peter said.