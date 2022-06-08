Cost of greenhouse gas scheme 'may slash farm profits'

The Minister of Climate Change believes the Government’s new climate budget will make a difference.

Farming interests are already questioning proposed new greenhouse gas levies announced on Wednesday after lengthy negotiations between the agriculture industry and the Government.

Despite the new levies representing a roughly 95% discount on the cost of greenhouse gas emissions charged under the Emissions Trading Scheme – which farming is exempt from – some farmers and lobby groups warned that the He Waka Eke Noa scheme risked slashing the profits of many farms.

The new model relies on complicated modelling and price projections, and depends on various factors including existing and future tree plantings which can be used to offset a farm’s emissions, and the development of on-farm systems to help reduce emissions, particularly of methane.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand was one lobby group which greeted the release of He Waka Eke Noa’s plan with a warning that the failure to allow farms to include vegetation planted before 1990 in their emissions calculations would significantly increase the impact on farm profits.

READ MORE:

* He Waka Eke Noa partnership is not a silver bullet for reducing deer industry emissions

* Is farm-level payment scheme the solution for emissions pricing?

* Shelter belts could slash annual farm emissions bill under industry-designed scheme



Beef + Lamb argued that its use of actual on-farm greenhouse gas data, rather than the “average” beef or lamb operation modelled by He Waka Eke Noa, painted a different, more challenging picture of the potential impacts on farm profits.

He Waka Eke Noa has suggested farmers face a maximum starting price for methane of $110 per tonne until 2028 (the equivalent of $4.40 for a tonne of carbon dioxide – about 6% what companies in the ETS would pay today); and a ceiling to be placed on prices, so they did not exceed the prices agriculture would face if it had gone into the Emissions Trading Scheme.

He Waka Eke Noa modelling projected a methane price of around $110 per tonne of methane in 2025, increasing to between $170 and $350 per tonne by 2030, depending on how quickly cheap and plentiful emissions cutting tools can be implemented.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The He Waka Eke Noa proposals for tackling agricultural emissions would mean significant financial implications on sheep and beef farms, said Beef + Lamb.

If methane emissions reached $350 per tonne, between half and three-quarters of all sheep and beef farms could face a 10% hit to profitability, depending on how existing vegetation plantings were ultimately accounted for to offset future emissions. Anywhere between 15% and 30% of farms would suffer a hit to profits of 30% or more, Beef + Lamb said.

He Waka Eke Noa has proposed that farmers can use their 2008 vegetation baseline as the starting point to calculate the carbon dioxide absorbed by new vegetation on their land. From 2008, satellite mapping became readily available.

Otherwise, farms will need to prove that the vegetation was planted between 1990 and 2008.

For any vegetation planted before these dates, farmers must demonstrate they are actively promoting growth – for example, by excluding stock or undertaking pest control – to claim carbon sequestration.

Agriculture economist Barrie Ridler said He Waka Eke Noa risked penalising farmers who were already using their resources efficiently, and might even benefit those who were not.

If farmers already minimising their emissions faced new costs with little hope of making even more efficiencies, they would face immediate loss of profits. Those farming inefficiently with high emissions would have the opportunity to implement systems that could both save them money and improve profits, Ridler said.

Under the proposals, farmers would be eligible for discounts for emissions-cutting actions whether these practices were new or long-established.

The High Country Accord, a group that aimed to protect the rights of high country leaseholders, said that on high country farms, allowing carbon-offsetting from managed natural revegetation needed to form part of the scheme.