Grow, bake, ferment and brew to save money and your soul

If you want to save on the cost of yoghurt, pickled veggies, jams, herbs, all the vegetables you can eat, and make your own sourdough pizza and sourdough bread, then you can.

But you will have to shift the way you think about time and food, say two Aucklanders who grow, bake and make their own.

The grower and mentor

John Thomson was working a permanent job when he decided to invest in his family’s future by taking a leap and studying business management through Massey University full time.

With three growing boys in the house he realised straight away that going from two incomes down to one would be challenging. After the mortgage, the cost of food was the highest household bill, so he began growing his own food.

Thomson said he had not crunched the numbers, but knew the household food bill had reduced significantly.

The family lived in Auckland where Thomson planted every open piece of its garden to vegetables. They recently moved to his father’s farm near Waiuku, where he now has a 30 metre by 3 metre vegetable garden.

Thomson said to save cost he needed a mind shift in his approach to food and cooking.

For instance, like many families the Thomsons would eat takeaways when it was convenient, but this changed once he picked up full-time studies. With three growing boys in the house a pizza night meant buying at least four pizzas, and with some eating gluten-free, a single pizza could cost up to $25.

“Now I keep thinking how many vegetables I could grow from that amount of money,” he said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff In the beginning Thomson grew vegetables because he had to, but now enjoys it so much he runs a Facebook page to teach others about growing food.

The family’s cooking habits changed. For example, Asian style dishes such as stir fries were full of flavour, but needed relatively little meat, and as a bonus they could use vegetables that were near the end of their life, Thomson said.

“Always try and plan how cheap you can do something and how far you can make a piece of meat go.”

Thomson did not plan his veggie garden, but planted as much as he could.

If he harvested too much, Thomson would pickle, or blanche and freeze vegetables. He also made jams, and dried the corn he grew to make flour. Some vegetables, like carrots, could last months in a fridge, he said.

Thomson advised growers to always let some plants go to seed to save them for the next season. If that was too much effort, buying seeds, instead of seedlings, was more cost-effective.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff John Thomson grows vegetables for his partner, two kids, and often for his parents.

A punnet of six cauliflower seedlings may cost about $3 to $4, but a packet of hundreds of seeds could be as little as $2 and could last years, he said.

He said a change of attitude was beneficial when it came to tedious work like weeding. Weeding used to be a pet hate, but he now saw it as a way to harvest weeds to compost for future use to grow more vegetables.

Thomson said he used pesticides sparingly to protect his crops.

The baker and fermenter

Morne Cawood makes his own sourdough for baking bread and pizza, ferments his own yoghurt, pickles all sorts of vegetables, brews his own mead, and eats some fresh produce from his garden.

He had some idea of the cost savings from his own efforts, but said he mainly baked and brewed because he liked learning new skills.

It seems fate also played a part in his new obsession. Cawood said he was gluten intolerant, but loved bread. However, this challenge turned into a love affair with sourdough.

Quality sourdough bread at Wild Wheat in Auckland costs about $7, but could be home baked for about $2. A quality sourdough pizza in Auckland costs $20 or more, but Cawood said homemade costs about $5.

Stuff Morne Cawood has some pizza skills. He says good home made pizza is cheaper than at restaurants and suits his taste.

“It’s not a cost saving exercise. It might save me money but doesn't save me time,” Cawood said.

Cawood said he got up early on Sundays to make sourdough for two loaves of bread and four pizzas. He made one big batch for the week because it took the same effort as one bread would.

The entire dough making process took over two hours, because dough was knead and rested a few times, he said.

Sourdough might sound fancy. But it was simply normal flour and filtered water in which lactobacillus bacteria is allowed to grow and eat most of the gluten, he said.

Cawood said he bought pantry staples like flour, rice and nuts at Bulk Food Savings. Although it was a cost saving measure he said he mostly did it because he liked discovering the best ingredients, at the best price and liked to talk to people who sold novel foods.

“It’s cheaper than Countdown. We go once a month,” Cawood said.

Stuff Cawood is one of those people who texts photos of freshly baked bread or raw sourdough to friends, asking them if they find the photos sexy.

A need to be more sustainable, coupled with Cawood and his son Thomas, eating a lot of yoghurt, meant he also began making his own.

Now, instead of buying a 2 litre bottle of milk, he bought a 3L bottle. The family drank two 2L a week, and he made yoghurt from the remaining litre. This also meant there was one less plastic container to recycle every week, he said.

The costs of yoghurt broke even after six home-made batches. After that he paid only for the cost of milk, Cawood said.

Cawood said a big reason he baked and grew his own food was because he learned he could make food cheaper than he could buy itand that suited his own tastes.

“I do it because it's good for my well-being. Some of it is technical. You can spend years learning about sourdough and still become better. It’s fulfilling to know you have kept bacteria culture alive for months and to know the way it changes improved the taste of your bread. You learn more about food than someone who just buys it,” he said.

The key was many people try and fail, but if they fail they should just try again, Cawood said.