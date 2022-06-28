Kiwi research shows red meat has nutritional advantage over plant-based alternatives

Red meat is a better source of protein than a processed plant-based alternative, research from two New Zealand universities has found.

Findings from a human clinical trial found that meat delivered more essential protein building blocks compared to a plant-based alternative. The research was a collaboration between researchers at AgResearch, the University of Auckland, Massey University and the Riddet Institute.

The four-stage research explored the health and wellbeing benefits of eating pasture-raised beef and lamb as part of a balanced diet, compared to grain-finished beef or a plant-based alternative.

AgResearch said in statement 30 people aged 20 to 34 years, were fed breakfast on four different days and their blood, digestive symptoms and mood were monitored for four hours immediately following the meal.

Breakfast was a burrito that contained a single serving of a different protein each day. With either a pasture-raised beef, grain-finished beef, lamb and a plant-based alternative served randomly to participants across the four days. The alternative was commercially available Beyond Burger and Beyond Meat product, Agresearch said.

Dr Andrea Braakhuis, from the University of Auckland, said they measured nutrients in participants’ blood and saw a significant difference in the type and amounts of amino acids that came from the digestion of the protein of red meat, compared to the protein of the processed meat alternative.

“Amino acids from red meat were of greater biological value and better absorbed by the body,” Braakhuis said.

Supplied Dr Andrea Braakhuis, from the University of Auckland, said the Pasture-Raised Advantage research programme was looking at modest amount of fresh red meat included as part of a balanced diet, particularly red meat raised in New Zealand where the animals were free-range, predominantly pasture-based and have zero treatment with antibiotics and hormones.

The clinical results reflected those of laboratory experiments carried out on the same foods by Massey University, which showed red meat was better digested in the laboratory simulator conditions than the plant-based alternative, Braakhuis said.

“Our project is showing that red meat is probably a better source of protein for the body than highly processed plant-based products promoted as meat alternatives.”

AgResearch senior scientist Dr Scott Knowles said the new generation of plant-based meat analogues were formulated to mimic the taste and basic nutrient composition of meat. But little was known yet about their nutritional quality and health benefits.

The range of products in the alternative meat category was diverse and dynamic. For the current trial, the Beyond Burger mince was a commercially available product based on pea protein, canola oil, and coconut oil. In 2020 it was the closest match to selection criteria for the trial, Knowles said.

Beyond Burger’s nutrition approximated beef’s total energy. It was also similar in appearance to beefand readily available in New Zealand, he said.

According to a paper published on the medical journal website Pubmed, during the trail the Beyond Burger meal produced significantly lower plasma concentrations of total, essential, branched-chain, and non-proteogenic amino acids. Red meat meals had greater bioavailability of amino acids compared with alternatives.

The paper also showed pasture versus grain origins of the beef had little influence on participants' responses.

A second ongoing clinical trial was looking at the longer-term effects of eating a diet that included moderate amounts of red meat. Over 10 weeks, 80 participants were following either a flexitarian diet containing pasture-raised beef and lamb, or a vegetarian diet that includes various plant-based alternatives.

AP New research asks if alternative meats are nutritionally better than grass raised meat. The research was a collaboration between researchers at AgResearch, the University of Auckland, Massey University and the Riddet Institute

“This is the first clinical trial of its kind to compare the effects of flexitarian and vegetarian lifestyles on a range of outcomes of people’s health and wellbeing,” Braakhuis said.

In addition to chemical and blood measurements, researchers were using a dietary app to collect food diaries and were monitoring the impact of the diets on physical responses in the body, such as weight, sleep and exercise.

They were also monitoring psychological and well-being factors such as mood and satisfaction to understand the full impact of the diet on individuals’ health, Braakhuis said.

Much of the global research on the environmental aspects of producing and eating red meat had been based on intensive grain-finished farming systems and often the nutritional and health studies have used meat that is processed or consumed in excess of recommended dietary guidelines, the AgResearch said.

Results from the first clinical trial were published in the Current Developments in Nutrition journal.