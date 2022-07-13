Rains, floods and war mean the price of bread is sure to rise

Expect to pay more for bread because of heavy rain in Canterbury, flooding in Australia, and a knock on effect from the war in Ukraine, says a grain expert.

The price of bread increased by 7.1% between May last year and May this year, according to Stats NZ.

Ivan Lawrie, manager of business operations at Foundation for Arable Research, said a number of factors contributed to world wheat and flour prices, and the price consumers paid for bread.

Wheat prices had increased from $430 a tonne last year to $630 this year. The cost of growing wheat also increased as prices of fertiliser and fuel increased significantly, he said.

READ MORE:

* War in Ukraine having immediate impact on NZ businesses, with ongoing fall out expected

* Local farmers grow quality wheat but most of us aren't eating it. Here's why

* Australian drought hits Kiwi bread prices



Russia and Ukraine supplied 28% of globally traded wheat. With the price of wheat increasing by 50% globally, a 14-year-high, as a result of the war and a near standstill of exports from these countries.

However, consumers had not yet felt the full impact from the war in Ukraine on bread prices, but the cost of wheat in a single loaf of bread would have increased by about 20 cents since the war began, Lawrie said.

Before the war the cost of the wheat made up between 40c to 45c of the cost of a loaf of bread. It would now contribute about 60c, he said.

New Zealand traditionally imported wheat to mill into flour for bread from Australia, but the world wheat price affected what bakers paid, Lawrie said.

Supplied Ivan Lawrie says growers are showing interest in filling the gap in the wheat market created by international supply constraints.

The New Zealand price followed international prices loosely, but was mostly dictated by internal demand for animal feed. Feed wheat was easier to grow and harvests were bigger than wheat used for baking, Lawrie said.

As international supplies tightened up because of Ukraine and other factors, the local demand for wheat and the price had increased proportionally to international prices, lawrie said.

New Zealand imported about 270,000 tonnes of milling wheat (wheat used for baking) every year, with about 100,000 tonnes used from local harvests.

Wide reporting on how the war in Ukraine affected global grain supplies meant despite the price of a loaf of bread not increasing too drastically yet, there was a heightened awareness amongst consumers of where their food came from, and how global disruptions might impact it. Consumers were insecure and realised there was no guarantee that local farmers could assure a constant supply of food, Lawrie said.

Heavy rain in Canterbury during this wheat harvest meant not only a reduced harvest, but also that low quality milling wheat had entered the market, he said.

Supplied Sam Ellis, founder of Christchurch bakery Grizzly Baked Goods, says rain in Canterbury the price of flour is up 20% since May, and he might have to increase bread prices soon.

Sam Ellis, owner of Christchurch bakery Grizzly Baked Goods, said he only sourced wheat flour from Canterbury, but he expected a price increase for local flour as international supply came under pressure.

The reduced harvest for local growers had already meant the bakery had to pay 20% more for flour since May this year.

“We are holding on for dear life. It’s our main ingredient. We are internally trying to negate the effect of it by finding efficiencies in the business. The reality is prices will have to go up. A 20% jump is a lot in one go,” Ellis said.

Depending on the bread type, flour accounted for 10% to 20% of the cost of a loaf, Ellis said.

Lawrie said ​as supplies dwindled and wheat and grain prices increased, growers who had previously planted more lucrative crops would become interested in planting wheat. Local growers had already told the foundation they intended to grow wheat because of a high demand from the milling industry.

In New Zealand milling wheat for flour and wheat grown for animal feed were the main cereal crops.

Lawrie said international supply constraints were particularly problematic for poorer African countries that relied solely on imports. International constrains would impact food security in these countries, Lawrie said.

There was a slight easing in world prices after rumours wheat from Ukraine might soon be exported via shipping routes that were not affected by the war, Lawrie said.

Another factor that might soon impact the price of a loaf of bread was increased costs of shipping food from Australia to New Zealand due to Covid restrictions, Lawrie said.

Floods in New South Wales was to an extent affecting harvests and supply of wheat to New Zealand.

Stats NZ indicated that wheat imports from Australia had remained relatively stable since last year.

Association of Bakers spokesperson Jane Petrie said all bakery items had been affected by Covid's impact on supply chains, and labour and cost pressures.

The increase in the cost of freight due to Covid constraints but also significant pressure on wheat pricing due to the war in Ukraine had the biggest impact, Petrie said.

Goodman Fielder which owns Edmonds flour declined to comment.