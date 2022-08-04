Red meat exports top $1b in June despite ongoing disruption

The Chinese Government wants to halve meat consumption in the country by 2030. (First published July 6, 2021)

Exports of red meat reached $1.1 billion in June, despite ongoing global supply chain issues.

The 15% increase in value compared to the same month last year was driven by demand for beef, particularly from China which imported $217 million worth in June, up 39%.

The total value of beef exports for the month increased 23% to $504m, while sheep meat rose 15% to $398m.

Meat Industry Association chief executive, Sirma Karapeeva​, said the strong performance amid ongoing supply chain issues was remarkable.

“What is also pleasing is that our grass-fed sustainable beef and lamb is clearly in demand across the globe.

“Consumers are increasingly valuing our natural low-impact farming practices and our farmers deserve a lot of credit for this.”

The overall volume of sheep meat exported in June was largely unchanged compared to June 2021 at 32,470 tonnes, with value up 15% to $398m.

Volumes of chilled sheep meat exports, however, continued to fall, down 31% to 2253 tonnes.

Sheep meat exports to China fell in both volume and value compared to last June, but this was offset for by increases in exports to other major sheepmeat markets.

That included the United Kingdom, where volume increased 14% and value rose 28% to $40m, and the United States, where the volume and value increased by 12% and 63% respectively.

Total exports for the year to June were worth just under $11b, an increase in value of 20% compared to the previous year.