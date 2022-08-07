Missing water readings spark Tasman District Council action

Some water consent holders in Tasman have not been supplying all of their required meter readings to the council.

Missing water meter readings marred the 2021-22 season in Tasman district and prompted action from Tasman District Council.

“It's not for lack of communication,” council compliance and investigations officer Neil Green told elected members on the regulatory committee. “We do communicate that water meter readings are important.”

Those readings helped with decision-making about the resource, Green said.

“We do want to know the state of our aquifers and we want to know what's being used because ultimately it's for the benefit of everybody – all the water users,” he said.

Consent holders are required to provide meter readings all year.

Of the 1297 consented metered takes for the season,1033 were deemed active and weekly water meter readings were required. Of 135 permitted takes – subject to the Moutere Domestic Zone rules – 119 were active and six-monthly water use readings were required.

In a report on the issue, Green said missing readings occurred throughout the season but were particularly prominent towards the end.

“A problem proving difficult to overcome is the perceived importance (or lack thereof) of providing weekly water meter readings once the need for irrigation diminishes,” he says. “This usually coincides with the completion of harvest or sustained wet periods, particularly after restrictions have been lifted.”

While consent holders are required to provide meter readings all year, when they inform the council that their water use has ceased, “the council allows users to stop supplying readings until the following season commences”.

“Advice must be formally given to the council that use has ceased and water accounts are then switched from ‘active’ to ‘finished’ status,” Green says. “The council cannot and does not assume that water use has ceased for the season because readings stop for obvious reasons. Council conveys this message to users at the end of every season to avoid non-compliance.”

Weekly water meter readings are still required during periods of rain.

To address non-compliance, 34 formal warnings were issued along with one abatement notice and two fines for breaching an abatement notice. Twenty-seven audits were undertaken, and a fee imposed in accordance with the council's missing reading audit policy. That fee was set at $246 per audit for the 2021-22 financial year.

Green told committee members that missing readings were a trend from previous years and an issue tipped to reoccur. He also stressed that the majority of water users “do the right thing”.

Meanwhile, 516 overtakes were recorded during the 2021-22 water season, up from 474 the previous year. However, once investigations were completed, the number of “actual” overtakes dropped to 143.

Some overtakes were recorded against an individual consent but were shared allocations, others were accounted for as unreported water used over the winter period.

“This is detected when the first reading is submitted at the start of the summer season,” Green said in his report. “When averaged out [over] the winter period this is not a breach of allocation limits.”

Once these and other factors including equipment faults were removed, the actual water overtakes numbered 143, of which none were significant. Breaches were dealt with through formal warnings without the need for additional enforcement, Green said.

Deputy mayor Stuart Bryant, who supplies water readings himself, says its easier via the mobile phone app.

Deputy mayor Stuart Bryant said he noticed 63% of the 1033 active users supplied readings electronically via the web page service provided by the council, compared with 12% via a mobile phone app.

Bryant, who supplies readings himself via the mobile phone app, asked whether there should be encouragement for more consent holders to use the app.

“It’s easier, in my view,” Bryant said.



People filing via the web page had to turn on a computer first while water users often had a mobile phone with them when they checked the meter.

Green said he believed the council needed to offer a range of ways “because we have a wide range of people in the district with technological capabilities – from a geographical and knowledge point of view”.

“Paper returns, as slow as they are, are still popular with a number of our water users because they prefer to write something down rather than – as you say – turn on a computer or make a mobile phone return.”