Northland kiwifruit company fails in bid to overturn 90-day trial ruling

A Northland kiwifruit company made a fatal error by allowing a trainee manager to start work before signing an employment agreement, the Employment Court has ruled.

Kerikeri company Farrand Orchards Limited had challenged an Employment Relations Authority ruling it had wrongfully dismissed trainee orchard manager Michael Tane​ after a 90-day trial period.

Late last year, the authority ordered the company to pay Tane more than $33,000 in damages, lost wages and holiday pay.

Kerry Farrand​ made Tane a verbal offer of employment on March 8, 2019, after an interview at the orchards.

READ MORE:

* The traps hidden within trial periods

* Christchurch accountant fired three days after starting new job awarded $16,500

* Company ordered to pay $7500 after wrongly firing labourer



Farrand told the authority it was made clear during the interview that any offer would be conditional on Tane completing a 90-day trial period, saying he had learnt it was necessary after many years of employing staff.

STUFF How the Employment Relations Authority works. (Video first published in June 2021)

Tane accepted Farrand had mentioned bad experiences with previous staff and had emphasised the importance of trust and integrity.

However, he said there was no mention of a 90-day trial period and Farrand’s offer of employment was not conditional on that basis.

On March 17, Farrand emailed Tane a written employment agreement. The covering email from Farrand advised Tane to “Have a look thru [sic] it, and let me know if you want to add or delete any of it. I’m not big on contracts, but by law I must have one for all employees.”

The document was not signed or dated and did not include Tane's name, job description or any pay details.

It did include a 90-day trial period which Tane acknowledged but said he did not pick up at the time.

Tane and his family moved from Auckland to a house provided by Farrand on the orchard. He started work on April 1, but did not sign the employment agreement until later.

On June 21, Farrand told Tane he was giving him seven days non-written notice of dismissal because Tane was "too tall" but did not go into any more detail because he did not want to cause Tane further embarrassment.

Farrand said he had not insisted Tane sign an employment agreement before he started because he did not want to disturb him while he settled into his accommodation.

Tane told the ERA he would not have accepted an offer with a 90-day trial period or if he had, he would not have moved into the orchard house until that period was over. He had moved his family to Kerikeri on the understanding he was moving into the orchard accommodation for at least three years.

The authority found the company's failure to make sure the written employment agreement containing the 90-day trial period was signed before Tane began work was fatal to its reliance on that term.

Employment Court judge Bruce Corkill​ agreed and dismissed Farrand’s challenge.