What's going on with the price of green vegetables?

Aaron Beck, a Stats NZ senior manager for pricing, social and population insights, explains the food price index.

Shoppers should expect more fluctuations in the price of leafy vegetables, one grower says.

Grower and chief executive of Leaderbrand Richard Burke said the price and availability of cabbage, broccoli and leafy vegetables had been affected by an extremely wet July.

Stats NZ’s food price index, released on Friday, showed a 10% increase in the price of fruit and vegetables, compared to a year earlier.

Subsequent bouts of great weather, that showed up at the wrong time, also had a negative impact on price and availability.

A National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) report said there had been heavy rainfall countrywide in July, with many areas of New Zealand recording the wettest July on record.

Burke said wet paddocks meant growers could often not plant. Delayed planting affected future harvests and availability, and created price spikes.

Prolonged wet weather also affected the ability of plants to grow and in turn meant a shorter shelf life.

supplied/Supplied Too much rain can be a problem for growers.

This created a short supply of some vegetables, and therefore also pushed up prices, Burke said.

This year the Pukekohe vegetable producing area experienced fluctuating weather patterns, with a dry spell in February and March, and almost non-stop rain from April.

Burke said that growers there experienced great weather more recently but varieties of broccoli that were grown specifically in winter reacted badly to the heat.

Just like too much rain, heat at the wrong time affected plant growth and also had a detrimental effect on shelf life, Burke said.

Burke said broccoli had been retailing for about $2.50 per head this week. The crop of broccoli affected by the heat had been harvested.

Prices for broccoli should continue to be good in the near future, Burke said.

There was also a tight supply of coleslaw because the product had been so popular through winter, Burke said.

As spring approached and brought more settled weather, vegetable prices should stabilise. Crops planted recently were already better quality than early winter crops, Burke said.

Supplied Leaderbrand chief executive Richard Burke says winter weather this year has had a detrimental effect on growing vegetables and the price consumers paid.

Burke said with rising food costs, vegetables still provided good value for money.

A Countdown spokesperson said heavy rain a number of weeks ago impacted their leafy green supply, with some gaps on shelves to be expected.

Supply was expected to return to normal over the next weeks if there weren’t major weather events.