$4.5 million to fence high country farm and meet freshwater regulations, says farmer

High country farmer Kate Cocks says freshwater regulations put all farms in one box, but in a country that runs north to south, it is unavoidable that farms would be completely different from one end to the other.

High country farmer Kate Cocks will have to put up almost 300km of fencing, at an estimated cost of $4.5 million, if changes are not made to freshwater regulations that come into effect in 2025, she says.

The National Environmental Standards for Freshwater were written to keep rivers clean from the effects that especially livestock had on waterways and wetlands.

On a farm this would mostly mean fencing off certain areas to keep stock out, as it is argued stock muddy water by drinking directly from rivers or trample wetlands.

The regulations were aimed at intensively farmed land, where large numbers of cattle graze small parcels of land and impact water quality. High country farms were never intended to fall under the regulations, Cocks said.

Cocks was the chairperson of the High Country Accord, a not-for-profit trust that promoted the rights of pastoral leaseholders. The accord calculated that for every 10km of fencing required to meet regulations farmers would pay about $150,000. Such a cost could mean the end of many high country farms as it would erode profits and immediately influence the livelihoods of farmers, Cocks said.

These regulations only made sense on smaller intensively farmed land, where stock was concentrated in high densities, Cocks said.

On such small farms the type of planted grasses were so nutritious that one could keep between 7 and 14 sheep on 1 hectare, about the size of a rugby field.

Such large amounts of livestock would impact river quality.

High country farms in contrast were massive.

Information from the High Country Accord showed a high country farm averaged 8300ha in size.

Mount Nicholas, where Cocks and her family farmed, covered 36,000ha.

The much lower grass quality on a high country farm could feed only one ewe per hectare for a year.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff The McCullough flats nestled between two mountain ranges on Mount Nicholas station illustrates how difficult it will be to fence, especially wetlands in the high country, Cocks said.

Water quality

The relatively low number of livestock on high country farms meant that where livestock drank from rivers, there was almost no evidence of it, Cocks said.

Ongoing water testing on Mount Nicholas showed the low number of stock had little effect on rivers, and water quality stayed at swimmable or drinkable level. Costly measures to meet regulations would have no effect on water quality and were unnecessary, Cocks said.

There were obvious cases where a complete change in the way things were done made sense. For instance, when science showed the harm the pest control chemical DDT caused. However, in this case, rules were made without understanding the context of operations, and without scientific evidence to show there would be an impact, Cocks said.

She used the McCullough flats, a flat piece of land nestled between two mountain ranges on Mount Nicholas station, to illustrate how difficult it was to fence, especially wetlands, in the high country.

The flat was fenced into four massive blocks. The Oreti River splits the flats in two. From spring to autumn cows calved on the flats, with about one cow to a hectare. The flats native snow tussock grass had been given a boost by seeding in more edible grasses, Cocks said.

Evidence of animals grazing it was almost non-existent to the untrained eye, she said.

High country farms, and farms under the Pastoral Land Act were subject to numerous regulatory changes that high country farmers said were untenable.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage's announces planned changes for pastoral lease land management (video first published Feb 2021)

Wetlands and rivers

Wetlands on the flats do not match the picture of a wetland one imagines, of a pond, native vegetation and some pasture, Cocks said.

In winter the flat was dotted with hundreds of wetlands that filled up and ran dry as rains came and went, and as rivers grew and shrank. In some areas wetlands disappeared completely during summer, Cocks said.

In the high country you could have wetlands on the side of steep mountains, or spread across hundreds of hectares. To fence them would dot the landscape with fencing of all shapes and sizes, she said.

Some areas were also only accessible by helicopter, making fencing costly or near impossible.

The character of the rivers in high country landscapes also made regulations almost impossible to follow, Cocks said.

Rivers ran through alluvial plains and shifted their course by tens of metres after heavy rains. This meant fenced waterways would suddenly be unfenced. One day meeting regulations, and the next day not, she said.

Two changes to regulations removed some high country farms from too restrictive regulations.

First tussock land was removed, because the low feed value of tussock meant the land could not be intensified, Cocks said.

Any land above 500 metres was also excluded, it would not be suitable to grow intensive feed crops and could also not carry significant numbers of livestock.

But many farms fell under 500m, and did not include tussock land everywhere, Cocks said.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff Running through alluvial plains, many rivers shift their course by tens of metres after heavy rains. This means fenced waterways can suddenly be unfenced. One day meeting regulations, and the next day not. After a heavy rain a river can rise up to cover the road in this photo, Kate Cocks says.

Pieces of land that were sloped above a certain angle were not included in the regulations either. This meant sloped areas that fell on mountains and hills did not need to be fenced.

A Ministry for the Environment spokesperson confirmed that high country farms were not intended to fall under stock exclusion regulations and that low slope maps and the 500m rule intended to take farms from these regulations.

Ministers were still considering options following consultation, with a decision expected by the end of 2022, the spokesperson said.

On high country farms these exclusions had, however, backfired.

On these farms the land changed shape continuously This meant, for example, that a few metres of a river was fenced as it ran through flat land, but the next few meters would not be fenced as it passes sloped land, Cocks said.

These undulations in land continued for kilometres. If a severe weather event occurred and changed where a river lay, then the section that needed to be fenced could change on a seasonal basis. Stock would have access to a stream, or be excluded from it within metres, Cocks said.

Mixed rules for one area were the result of maps being drawn up in desktop exercises, Cocks said.

Use a farm plan instead

The High Country Accord wanted regulations that mad sense, and Cocks said a fresh water farm plan would be better suited than regulations covering all farms under one umbrella. A farm plan would allow management based on a specific farm’s characteristics, Cocks said.

Beef and Lamb New Zealand policy and advocacy general manager Dave Harrison said to assess the real risks stock held to water quality individual farms should be investigated and blanket rules avoided.

High country farms were also managed under Land Information New Zealand. Its regulations clashed with national policies, making it hard to navigate, Cocks said.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff Many farmers will not have the finances to adhere to regulations. Data from Beef and Lamb shows the average high country farm makes about $240,000 profit before tax in the 2021 financial year. This was well below what some farms will have to pay for fencing.

According to Cocks regulations should only consider areas that really needed protection. Many areas also held indigenous shrublands which would require removal for fencing. A move which would be in contrast to the spirit of the regulations and the Crown Pastoral Land Act.

The ministry spokesperson said there were avenues farmers could use to apply for funding.

Cocks said the materials for such extensive fencing was not available and presented practical issues, like fencers not being willing to undertake remote work.

Regional Councils were responsible for monitoring compliance with the regulations and could take a range of approaches to enforcement, including infringement fees, the spokesperson said.

Fines could be up to $2000 for every animal that accessed waterways.

Consequences

When you removed areas from a farm it left you with two options. The first was to reduce the amount of livestock on the farm. The other was to exclude large areas from grazing, but to intensify grazing on remaining areas, Cocks said.

If you removed stock it reduced income. On the other hand, an environment like Mount Nicholas, with altitude, recent glacial soils and high volumes of indigenous vegetation, did not respond well to intensification, she said

Most high country farmers were already good stewards of water as it was a requirement of a merino quality assurance program.

This was a market driven requirement and a set of regulations would not improve it further, Cocks said.

High country farmers managed the land to keep it, its biodiversity and native vegetation intact for future generations. If current regulations were not changed then that future was not secure, she said.