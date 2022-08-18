Happier pigs might mean expensive bacon and less climate-friendly farms

NZ Pork has come up with new proposals to keep indoor pigs happy, but says improving welfare will be costly, increase the price of pork and will not be climate friendly.

The pig industry was at odds with the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (Nawac) about a draft welfare code for pigs. Nawac had proposed changes to the use of especially farrowing crates, where sows (female pigs) were kept before, during and after giving birth.

Farmers and pork industry groups said the crates balanced the needs and welfare of sows with those of her piglets, by preventing heavy sows from crushing piglets. But Nawac said it was cruel to restrict a sows’ movement.

Nawac previously suggested completely stopping the use of farrowing crates or restricting their to use to no longer than 72 hours, increasing size of sow housing by up to half and increasing the housing of grower pigs. The committee also proposed allowing sows to have material for nesting, a natural behaviour when pregnant, and allowing toys or materials for young pigs to play with.

NZ Pork’s new proposals includes reducing the maximum time farrowing crates can be used from the current 33 days to no more than seven days, increasing the minimum space for grower pigs by 13% and stopping the use of mating stalls for housing sows. It also allowed for nesting material.

NZ Pork chief executive Brent Kleiss said the changes would mean New Zealand had higher welfare standards than the United Kingdom, European Union, United States, Canada, Australia and China. These countries supplied most of the imported pork.

A government’s economic analyses showed if all Nawac proposals were followed, the price farmers were paid for pigs would have to increase by 18.8%. The higher price would have to remain for 20 years to allow farmers to recover the costs incurred, Kleiss said.

supplied/Supplied Taranaki pig farmer Karl Stanley said he recently upgraded his farrow sheds at a cost of $1 million. He would have to upgrade again if Nawac’s proposals became law.

This would mean an increase in prices consumer paid for pork, Kleiss said.

The reality was that the consumer price was unlikely to change, and New Zealand grown pork would become even less competitive against imported pork. If New Zealand raised pork was not priced competitively consumers would buy imported pork, Kleiss said.

“We will become more reliant on other countries to feed us,” he said.

Changes to farms would take time and be costly, Kleiss said.

Changes to farrowing crates affect over half of the sow herd, because they lived in indoor farms, he said.

An independent government analysis on NZ Pork’s proposal estimated a cost of $14,000 per farrowing space, based on 2021 building and equipment costs, Kleiss said.

Previous independent analyses showed proposals by Nawac would cost between $10,000 to $20,000 per sow.

NZ Pork Chief executive of NZ Pork, Brent Kleiss said their new proposals considered farm economics and pig welfare.

Farmers would have to get funding, resource consents, source materials and equipment, and organise building labour, Kleiss said.

Alternatively, farmers could reduce their pig numbers. But that would reduce farm profitability, Kleiss said.

Farmers could also move and mix pigs more often and adjust group sizes, at the expense of animal welfare, Kleiss said.

Heating a large shed housing young pigs would increase electricity use and could contribute to climate change, he said.

Taranaki pig farmer Karl Stanley said he would not reduce his herd size to meet housing requirements because he could not afford to lose income.

Every shed had a standard running cost and this would not decrease if it housed fewer pigs, Stanley said.

Pigs’ bodies helped regulate the temperature in housing. A lower number of pigs to allow for more space would mean additional cost to heat sheds, he said.

Stanley recently upgraded his farrow sheds at a cost of $1 million and now had some of the largest sheds in the industry. He would have to increase sizes again if Nawac’s advice as adopted.

Stanley was afraid that the code would prescribe what nesting material he had to use. His farms’ drainage systems would clog if hay or sawdust was used. He hoped he could use timber that also acted as toys for pigs to keep them busy.

Nawac chairperson Dr Gwyneth Verkerk said she would comment on NZ Pork’s proposals once the Nawac committee had assessed all the proposals for the regulations.