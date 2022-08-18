Farm expenses at highest level since 1993, says Stats NZ

Sheep breeder Leon Black said there were no farm costs that did not increase. But his income has not.

Farm expenses are at the highest level since records began in 1993, Stats NZ says.

Business prices delivery manager James Mitchell said on average farm expenses were 13.4% higher for all farm types in the June 2022 quarter than they were in June 2021.

Prices had risen 4.8% quarter-on-quarter. Recent increases in fuel and fertiliser prices, and interest rates were the major contributors, Mitchell said.

The June 2022 quarter included the largest single quarterly increase in the capital goods and farm expenses price indexes dating back to the early 1990s, Mitchell said.

Capital goods were goods used to manufacture other goods, and not items sold to consumers,

Southland sheep breeder Leon Black said he had not seen such an increase in farm costs since 1985 when the industry was deregulated and interest rates went up to about 18%.

A recent 0.5% lift across his mortgages would reduce his income by $15,000 a year, Black said.

His shearing contractors had told him this week that the average cost per sheep sheared would increase by 24%. Before the increase he was already not breaking even on wool costs as the wool price was low, Black said.

Because of a drought in Southland last year, Black had a shortage of grass to feed his sheep. He now needed to apply nitrogen fertiliser to grass to stimulate growth. He usually did not use fertiliser. The price for fertiliser had doubled since last year, Black said.

Black could not pass any of the costs to consumers because they were already cash-strapped, he said.

“You can only ask your market to pay so much. Consumers will push back if the price is too high, and the meat price is already at record highs. People can’t afford to buy quality meat,” Black said.

“This used to be a cheap country to buy food in. But costs are now prohibitive. Consumers cannot afford cheese, yoghurt and fresh meat that we produce, and are the best at exporting. New Zealand wages have not kept up,” Black said.

He could also not pass costs on to his customers who bought breeding sheep and kept prices for breeding rams low, he said.

But he could save some costs by the way he managed his farm, Black said

He would cut his flock size, so he did not have to spend as much on fertiliser to grow grass to feed large numbers of sheep.

He considered shearing his sheep less than usual – only once a year, instead of every six to eight months.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff Leon Black said buyers of his breeding sheep were also cash strapped and he could not pass costs on to them.

He said he would not be able to do any capital investment this year because there would not be money to, for example, replace fencing.

“You have to suck it up, make less profit and clear less debt per year,” he said.

Farmers who had bad production years in times of high prices often left the industry, because they had no financial padding to absorb a surge in costs or a decline in income, he said.

Bank rates were a concern for everyone with mortgages.

Black’s mortgage rates had averaged 3.8% but it had increased to over 6% in the last year, he said.

If you had a 10% reduction income but had a 15% rise in cost to run a farm then the equation to make profit did not work, Black said