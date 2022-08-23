Vertical farm offers fresh local strawberries in winter

Arama Kukutai – the Kiwi CEO of Plenty – a vertical farming company in the US, explains how his company might feed the world, using fewer resources than traditional farming methods.

You might think locally grown, fresh strawberries in winter sound too good to be true, but one indoor vertical strawberry farm owner says he has the solution.

Matthew Keltie of indoor farming company 26 Seasons, said the vertical farm in Foxton, in Manawatū-Whanganui, had been selling strawberries since July.

It planned to keep selling until November this year, which meant it would be supplying the market with fresh strawberries at a time when New Zealand normally relied on imports, Keltie said.

The farm was one of a few that managed to grow indoor strawberries worldwide, Keltie said.

Selling only during the off-season would mean it did not compete with local farmers during the growing season, but could still help New Zealand reduce reliance on imports, Keltie said.

Data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations showed between 2018 and 2020 New Zealand imported 544 tons of strawberries every year.

The 1350m² site was capable of growing a million punnets of strawberries annually. It could house up to 60,000 plants, Keltie said.

supplied/Supplied 26 Seasons co-founder Matthew Keltie says it is important that technology is developed to grow more types of fruit and vegetables indoors.

Strawberries were grown in a full hydroponic system with no soils, under a high-tech lighting system, Keltie said.

Strawberry plants were fed a nutrient solution that was specific to the plants' lifecycle and changed as the plant matured, Keltie said.

The nutrients were dosed directly into the watering system. The system was fully enclosed and there were no nutrients leaching into waterways, Keltie said.

The system allowed water to be recycled, with about 95% less water used than on an outdoor farm. Because there was no soil in the process, there was also no erosion, Keltie said.

Even though growing was indoors, bees were still used to pollinate the strawberries, as they were the most effective pollinators, Keltie said.

supplied/Supplied A bumblebee pollinating flowers in the indoor vertical farm.

Beneficial insects that ate pest insects were also brought onto the site. This meant no agriculture chemicals were needed to control pests, Keltie said.

The beneficial insects established themselves in the site and formed part of a balanced ecosystem, Keltie said.

Keltie said it was important that more types of vegetable and fruits were grown indoors than what was currently available from indoor farms.

“Food supply resilience is becoming increasingly important. We’ve seen how global events, climate change and, severe weather events can disrupt the consistent supply of fresh food, Keltie said.

A controlled indoor environment would eliminate external factors like seasons, climate, disease and pests, he said.

It would also give growers control over variables like light, water and nutrients and give them the ability to grow quality product with high yields year-round, Keltie said.

supplied/Supplied 26 Seasons indoor winter strawberry harvest.

The company was working with Plant and Food and Venture Fruit to see if it could sustainably grow other fruits and vegetables, besides strawberries and microgreens, Keltie said.

26 Seasons aimed to supply up to six supermarkets plus a handful of select restaurants in the next couple of months, Keltie said.

One of the benefits of indoor vertical farming was being able to establish indoor vertical farms close to market, to reduce food miles and ensure product was sold at peak freshness, Keltie.

The company would also target export markets where there was a known year-round demand for strawberries, in regions where high humidity made strawberries tricky to grow on traditional farms, Keltie said.

It had a pilot programme in Singapore and a 100,000 plant capacity site in South East Asia, he said.