Top of the south farmers prepare for big cleanup and count the cost of flood damage

Nelson and Northland have been the worst affected areas.

Not one farm sector is untouched by Nelson floods, with beekeepers, vegetable growers, dairy farmers and orchardists saying the real extent of damage will be known in a few weeks.

Nelson dairy farmer, and kiwifruit and apple grower, Julian Raine, said real damage was caused to one of his farms that had 150 millimetres of rain on Friday night. He had more than 350mm of rain over the past week.

His properties had a number of slips and he would spend the next two to three weeks on a digger clearing tracks and repairing bridges, while staff continued with daily farm activities such as milking, Raine said.

After cleaning up, he would need a fencing contractor because he had close to a kilometre of destroyed fencing and a boundary fence damaged, he said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF It’ll be a long and dirty job to clean up from last week’s storm, as these contractors near Rai Valley are finding out.

The damage was worth upwards of $50,000, he said.

Raine said a significant amount of water had run through two of his eight orchards but the damage to the trees should be limited because they were dormant this time of year.

In a few weeks, trees would begin budding and he would be able to assess the real damage, Raine said.

This event was smaller than the 2013 flood, he said.

“It is farming. At the end of the day if you get depressed about this you wouldn't last long. You make a priority list and get on with it.”

Supplied The storm that pummelled the top of the south last week caused widespread damage and pushed this house in Rai Valley off its foundations, down a hill and on to a road.

Beekeeper Gareth Ayers said the storm coincided with the beginning of the season when bees were moved to different locations, hives were treated against pests like varroa mites and new queen bees were put in hives. It was therefore critical to get access to hives as soon as possible.

Ayers said he did not have access to almost half of his 300 hives because State Highway 6, between Blenheim and Nelson, was closed.

Alliance Group livestock general manager Daniel Hailes said trucks from the meatworks did not have access to some farms.

Road closures also meant Alliance had problems getting animals from Marlborough to the Nelson plant, Hailes said.

Most of this season’s lambs had already been trucked from Marlborough before the event, Hailes said.

supplied/Supplied Saxton Creek in flood near the Alliance Group Nelson plant.

Alliance was keeping in contact with farmers and trying to get to those who had a critical need to move animals, Hailes said.

Animals were being moved to meatworks in other regions. However, they could not be moved too far as animal welfare needed to be considered, Hailes said.

Hailes did not foresee any supply issues because the Nelson plant was not affected.

Fonterra’s regional head for Canterbury Tasman Marlborough, Charles Fergusson, said road closures meant milk tankers could not get to about 40 farms in the Collingwood area and 30 farms in the Rai Valley and Canvastown area.

In preparation for the state highways opening again, Fonterra had staff on the ground looking at access roads and tanker tracks on farms, Fergusson said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Brent Mansfield makes one of he first milk pickups for Fonterra from Geoff Shearer’s Rai Valley dairy farm.

Fonterra staff working at a Farm Source store in Rai Valley had delivered critical supplies to farms from Sunday and continued to do so this week, Fergusson said.

Fonterra Brands NZ operations and supply chain director Justine Pearce said there was no disruption to supplies to consumers in the Nelson Tasman region.

SH6 remained closed between Hira and Renwick due to flooding but Fonterra was using the Lewis Pass to get products to customers, Pearce said.

A Countdown spokesperson said it had some minor disruptions over the past few days but this was largely resolved and supermarkets were receiving deliveries.