Woman swaps stress of hospitality job for a life of happiness on the farm

Dakota Shute is working in farming in Gore thanks to Mayors Taskforce for Jobs funding.

Farming was the last career choice on Cheyenne Stratford’s mind when she was looking for a new direction in life, but she says it is the best job she has ever had.

The 24-year-old had been on a benefit for a year struggling with health issues when she got a job on a dairy farm with the help of an employment programme driven by mayors.

The Ministry of Social Development’s Mayors Taskforce for Jobs programme, which began as a small Covid-19 recovery pilot in 2020, has placed more than 3000 people into jobs.

Stratford is one of 230 people on the West Coast who found work through the programme, which gives up to $10,000 to businesses for the costs of taking on a young person..

Stratford began working on the dairy farm in Kowhitirangi, near Hokitika, in February after the farm she ended up working on heard about the employment drive.

She said the job and programme helped her “massively”.

“I was on a benefit due to some health difficulties so I hadn’t worked in a long time,” she said.

“Before that I was working in hospitality but I found that really difficult and stressful dealing with negative attitudes most of the time.

“Moving from that to a job like farming where I am working with animals, outside, always hands-on was an amazing change for me.”

She said farming was the last industry she thought about working in.

Supplied/Hannah Gardiner Photography Cheyenne Stratford is rearing calves on a dairy farm near Hokitika.

“When I work it’s almost not like work at all and time just flies by. I never expected to be interested in farming and enjoy it as much as I do,” she said.

“It helped my health, my happiness. I’m a lot fitter and a lot better. I was struggling feeling aimless being on a benefit. My life was monotonous and it wasn’t that great for my mental health.”

Her employer, Kowhitirangi farmer Wesley Jones, said Stratford was now always smiling.

He took a chance on her, even though she had never worked on a farm before.

“She was green. I took her on to do some milking part-time, which she had never done in her life.

“Within three months we took her on full-time when they put money towards wages and all her set-up like tools and good gear,” he said.

She began shifting fences, riding motorbikes and tractors and generally helping out around the farm, and is now working in calving, with responsibility for rearing 90 calves.

Supplied/Hannah Gardiner Photography Stratford loves working on a dairy farm near Hokitika.

“It would be a big cost for us to out-lay money for someone green. It’s an investment and you have to take time to train them up full-time, one-on-one to get them started,” Jones said.

Grey district mayor Tania Gibson said being involved with the programme was the best part of her role, and that she remebered when her husband was a builder’s apprentice and struggled to pay for tools.

“Taskforce for jobs has just been so positive. I love that it’s been able to help businesses and young people through Covid,” she said.

Westland workforce co-ordinator Charlotte Bradley-Peni said the programme was so successful the council was increasing the team and moving it into a dedicated space.

Since July 2020 the programme has invested $1.2 million into the Westland District and will receive further funding to continue this financial year.

Amanda Nicolle, the Ministry of Social Development’s industry partnerships director, said of the more than 1800 people who benefited in the last financial year, 380 were placed in an apprenticeship, more than 700 had not been in employment, education, or training and more than 50 were people living with a disability.

In Canterbury, 211 people were placed into jobs, along with 129 in Otago and 52 in Southland.

Nicolle said as well as getting people into sustainable work, the programme had also helped 500 people get their driver’s licence.

“This is a significant achievement in some of our smallest communities. It means our rural businesses struggling to find skilled workers are employing local people with local knowledge to be part of their team,” she said.

This year the partnership launched a new community resilience programme that will support at least 29 mayors to lead employment initiatives in their communities.