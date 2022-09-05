Zespri shareholders and growers fight about overseas expansion and profits

One kiwifruit grower says shareholders benefit from overseas expansion, but growers do not.

Kiwifruit growers say they have rejected Zespri’s plans for overseas orchard expansion because only shareholders will benefit.

Zespri growers recently voted against expanding overseas orchards of SunGold kiwifruit by up to 10,000 hectares.

Zespri said the growth would have assured a full-year supply of kiwifruit to overseas markets under the Zespri name.

Only 67.8% of growers voted in favour of increasing the number of hectares. Under kiwifruit export regulations, a 75% vote was needed to pass a resolution.

Growers also had voting rights weighted by the amount of fruit they grew. Only 71.7% of voters by fruit weight voted in favour of expansion.

One kiwifruit grower, who wanted to remain anonymous because he feared repercussions from kiwifruit exporters, said only shareholders would receive commission from kiwifruit grown and sold overseas.

The grower represented a family trust that grew half a million trays of kiwifruit per year. A tray contained 30 fruit.

New Zealand growers paid about $750,000 per hectare per year for a SunGold licence. Overseas growers did not pay for growing licences, the grower said.

THE DETAIL/RNZ Kiwifruit growers are mulling over a radical plan by Zespri to try to halt the explosion of its illegally grown SunGold brand in China.

But Zespri shareholders received more commission from overseas growers, than they received from local growers, he said.

Because there was a limit to licence sales, commission and dividends from overseas sales was becoming a shareholder priority, he said.

If Zespri saw itself as a global brand and supplied fruit of the same quality in the off season, then it would detract from the premium that local growers received as kiwifruit would become common, he said.

When Zespri was formed in 1999 it was to sell New Zealand kiwifruit and owned by local growers. New regulations changed that, he said.

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers chief executive Colin Bond said he was surprised that growers focused on the risks and not the reward of having 12 months of shelf space.

NZKGI/Stuff Colin Bond, chief executive of New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers.

Northern Hemisphere growers could supply the market over the few months that local growers could not, Bond said.

Having fruit on shelves for an entire year meant Zespri could control the relationship with retailers and had control over shelf space.

But Seeka chief executive Michael Franks agreed with the grower that the increased production offshore benefited shareholders in Zespri rather than growers. The majority of growers were not shareholders.

Franks said having shelf space for 12 months had its benefits, but kiwifruit grown overseas were typically of poorer quality.

Seeka/Stuff Seeka chief executive Michael Franks says if overseas growers supply low-quality fruit it could damage Zespri’s reputation.

“The question is if it is better to have fruit in-season only.”

There was a reputation risk if lower quality overseas fruit was on market, he said.

Zespri chief executive Dan Mathieson said the result was disappointing.

Overseas growers supplied kiwifruit to markets under the Zespri Global Supply name.

It was estimated these growers would supply between 21 and 22 million trays of Zespri SunGold kiwifruit this year. Based on existing plantings it would increase to 45.5 million trays by 2029.

A second vote on expanding new varieties overseas by only 1000 hectares also failed, with a 70.2% grower vote count and 73.6 % by fruit weight result.