Snow around the country makes for soggy conditions for farmers in the thick of lambing

A week ago, sheep and lambs were enjoying the fine weather of late winter, but now many are trying to survive plummeting temperatures that have brought snow to many parts of the country.

Snow falling around the country is making for some soggy conditions for farmers in the thick of lambing.

Plummeting temperatures overnight blanketed parts of the country in snow.

In Southland, Balfour farmer Chris Dillon said he had been dealing with wintry weather for the past few days, which had led to more lambs dying than usual for the time of year.

“It’s just been constant showers of horrible, sleety snow, which makes lamb survival difficult,” Dillon said.

“The lambs are in the most sheltered paddocks they can be in, but it’s a bad time of year to be having a snowfall event.”

The snow and wind chill would result in a higher percentage of lambs dying, he said.

Further south in Glenham, sheep and beef farmer Dean Rabbidge woke up to a decent dump of snow overnight.

“It was forecast, but I don’t think anybody expected it to be as much as what we’ve got, so it’s about a good inch to a couple of inches lying all over the farm, and we’re only 200m above sea level.”

Mt Hutt Media/Supplied The fresh snow is great news for skiers, but is posing a headache for farmers in the middle of lambing season.

Rabbidge, who is expecting about 6500 lambs this season, said the higher death rate due to the weather was demoralising.

He had been busy putting woollen covers on lambs in the firing line of cold winds.

“The lamb covers are biodegradable, they’re obviously made from wool, so you chuck them on and there’s a 95% survival rate, which is pretty good,” Rabbidge said.

“They keep the lambs nice and warm and gives them the chance to conserve some energy, to get up and get a feed, and once that’s happened, they're good to go.”

Canterbury has also had a dusting of snow. Henry Pinckney, who farms inland from Kaikōura, said things were not too bad there.

“We’re just at the start of lambing but it hasn’t been knocking the lambs, I think.

“A couple of good weeks of weather before has helped the animals, but thankfully it’s been mostly short and sharp and the sun’s starting to peek out now.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Snow and ice has affected Dunedin roads, caused a late start for schools, and provided entertainment for families.

In the North Island, a Hawke’s Bay farmer said it had been a good five years since she had seen snow on the ground there.

Mel Croad, who farms sheep near Waipukurau, said the freezing winds would cause trouble for some in the middle of lambing.

“As long as it keeps moving through we should be fine, we’re about 90% of the way through lambing, so in that regard we’re pretty fortunate,” she said.

“But I do know some people that are just getting started into the main mob, so this isn’t the weather they'll be wanting at all.”