Food price warning as farmers face more extreme weather next year

Nelson and Northland have been the worst affected areas.

Farmers will need to prepare for more weather extremes when the third La Nina in a row hits the country next year, says Niwa.

During a La Nina event, waters of Pacific Ocean off the coast of South America to the central tropical Pacific cool to below average temperatures. This affects weather across the globe.

La Nina brought rainy conditions to the northeast of the North Island, and less rainfall to the lower and western South Island, according to Niwa.

Niwa climatologist Ben Noll said while each La Nina had its own characteristics, farmers and growers could use the historical La Nina weather patterns in their regions to prepare for the same type of weather next year.

Climate extremes last year included drought in Southland and Otago. There were also many ex-tropical cyclones that brought flooding to some parts of the country. These cyclones were a hallmark of La Nina. They were not frequent but has a signifant impact, Noll said.

Leaderbrand chief-executive Richard Burke said it was weather extremes that made the company decide to grow vegetables in multiple regions.

Having growers on different sides of mountain ranges paid off, as weather patterns had different effects on either side, Burke said.

Without this strategy it would be much more difficult to absorb the consequences of weather events, Burke said.

For crops like vegetables, that had short growth periods, the risk of planting later in a season, as opposed to planting earlier, had to be made based on long term weather forecasts, he said.

It was difficult for vegetable growers to financially prepare for risks, because vegetables did not sell for fixed prices across the year, Burke said.

Supplied Leaderbrand chief-executive, Richard Burke, says weather extremes made the company decide to grow vegetables in multiple regions. Having growers on different sides of mountain ranges pays off, becuase they have different weather.

Growers needed to understand each seasons risks. The amount of finances they had to back them in case of a disaster would influence their decision to plant or not, he said.

Planning for climate change and severe weather was not the same, Burke said.

The climate did not change in one year, but changed over time, he said.

Climate change had become a real consideration for growers who planted crops, like grapes, that remained in the ground for years, he said.

For vegetable growers annual patterns, like a wet or dry summer, or frost, was immediately relevant, Burke said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Earlier this year drought conditions were declared in Southland. Another La Nina event can mean the same conditions in parts of Southland next year.

Burke said the fluctuations in consumer prices for fresh produce was not going away soon.

Rabobank economist Michael Harvey said weather risks were a key driver of food inflation and would remain a risk over the next few months.

If only one part of a growing season was affected then disruptions after a storm could be short-term, he said.

There was always a risk that the weather did not normalise, especially when wet conditions persisted. If soil was already overly wet a big rainstorm could trigger floods, Harvey said.

For the likes of vegetable growers, a storm could in the short-term mean fewer vegetables were available on the market. This would increase prices in the shop, he said.

Sarah Biddiscombe/Supplied Damage at Cable Bay, Nelson. On many farms in the Nelson area farmers spent days cleaning up slips on their farms.

Consumers would be tightening their belts for a while longer, Harvey said.

He said he watched how consumer responses to food inflation fed back into the industry and how the value chain absorbed cost increases, Harvey said.

Across the world there was limited supply of some foodstuffs, but a lot of demand for it. If this demand stayed, then food prices could remain high, Harvey said.

Southland dairy farmer Nigel Johnston said when Southland was dry, managing feed reserves and culling at the right time made the difference on his farm.

Johnston bought about 1500 bales of baleage every year, and fed his cows on the farm through the winter. This is different from a system where a contractor fed the cows on another farm through winter.

Gerhard Uys/Stuff Southland dairy farmer Nigel Johnston says managing feed reserves and culling at the right time makes the difference in times when Southland is dry.

Baleage is wet grass that is baled.

Most of the baleage he bought was surplus that other farmers had from spring, he said.

He also contracted someone to grow grass that was baled. A good relationship with this contractor meant he could set a base price for feed. In times when he did not need feed, the contractor sold it to someone else.

Cows that did not fall pregnant, or did not produce enough milk, were culled every autumn. If it was a dry year he would cull earlier. This meant only profitable cows remained on the farm, he said.

Good planning meant he got through a longer than usual dry season last year, Johnston said.