Fonterra's earnings boost may help farmers struggling with rising costs

Fonterra factors in fat and protein levels in milk when buying it off farmers.

Dairy farmers are hoping for some relief from increased farm costs in the form of more dividends from Fonterra.

The co-operative has increased its forecast for next year’s earnings.

It lifted its forecast earnings guidance to 45c to 60c per share, up from 30c to 45c per share.

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell said the lift in forecast earnings showed an ongoing appetite for dairy.

A recent global lift in the price for whole milk powder was a positive signal, reversing a drop in prices that drove the farmgate milk price, Hurrell said.

“This sustained period of favourable pricing relativities between our protein and cheese portfolios and whole milk powder is the main driver for the increase in the FY23 earnings guidance range,” he said.

Fonterra’s strategy was based on growing demand, constrained supply and shifting milk into higher value products, Hurrell said

Waikato dairy farmer Pete Morgan said, for farmers who delivered milk to Fonterra, the lift in earnings would help them get through times of high farm inflation and increased farm costs.

The increase reflected the strength of the business and gave shareholders confidence, he said.

It was an endorsement of the role that dairy had in nutrition around the world, and the ability of the company to supply more than a raw product that people were prepared to pay a premium for, Morgan said.

Increased dividends were a direct result of the value-adding that Fonterra did to its milk, he said.

SUPPLIED Waikato dairy farmer Pete Morgan says the lift in earnings will help farmers get through times of high farm inflation and increasing farm costs.

Adding value was especially hard in times when the milk price was already high, as the base price for the main ingredient in premium products, like yoghurts, made those products more costly than usual, he said.

Infant formula or premium creams that overseas chefs used, which brought in significant income above the price of milk or whole milk powder, created real value, he said.

Any farmer who delivered milk to Fonterra had to be a shareholder and received the full milk price for their milk, as well as dividends.

To become a shareholder farmers had to buy-in. To determine their buy-in price a farmer multiplied the kilograms of milk solids they delivered to Fonterra each year, by the share price at the time, he said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Flooding in the Far North and northern parts of the South Island means Fonterra cannot pick up milk from some farms. Fonterra revised its forecast milk collections for the 2022/23 season.

If a farmer wanted to become a shareholder now, and they delivered 200,000kg of milk solids per year, then they would multiply by the $2.60 share price.

There was work being done at Fonterra to help new farmers become shareholders in times when share prices were high, Morgan said.

Fonterra revised its forecast milk collection for the 2022/23 season, down from 1510 million kilograms of milk solids to 1495 million.

This was because there was a reduction in milk collection in areas in the Far North and northern parts of the South Island because of flooding, Hurrell said.