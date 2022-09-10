Dreaming of a rural life and a $70k pay cheque? Here's where you'll find it

West Coast and top of the South Island sheep and beef workers earn the highest wages, the average salary is $62,351. A farm manager in this region earns a total package value of $113,000.

Southland and Canterbury are the places to be if you work in dairy, while it is the West Coast and the top of the South Island where workers get the best wages for their sheep and beef work, data from Federated Farmers and Rabobank shows.

Salaries have increased in all farming sectors, but what you can expect to earn varies around the country.

Farm salaries are a bit different to what most people earn in the urban areas.

Most do not only include money in the pocket, but other benefits such as phone allowances, fuel, some food and a house to live in. This makes up a total package value.

The Rabobank survey showed a dairy operations manager in Southland earned the highest total package value of all regions, at $137,240.

Richard McIntyre, dairy industry group chair for Federated Farmers, said there were a number of factors that contributed to increased salaries in specific regions.

He said Southland was one of the best places to be because salaries were relatively high, and the cost of living was lower than in other parts of the country.

The demand for similar skill sets in other industries pushed wages up, McIntyre said.

In Levin, in the Manawatū-Whanganui region, where McIntyre lived, there were a number of market gardeners and factories that needed labour. They competed with farms and the demand for labour pushed up salaries.

For young people, internet access and cell phone coverage were important. Salaries had to draw them to remote areas where connectivity was an issue, he said.

The increased cost of fuel also made remote farms unattractive and salaries had to respond to that, McIntyre said.

Farmers had to consider all these factors when trying to attract labour, he said.

McIntyre said the survey had showed that the scale of farms and herds played a part in farm salaries, with regions with large average herd size or large farms paying more.

Northland paid decent wages despite being a region with higher unemployment.

Farm sizes in Northland were average and the fact that scale influenced wages did not make sense when compared to other regions, he said.

Northland farms tended to pay more than normal across many of the salary ranges, he said.

In the dairy sector nationwide, the average salary was $64,657, a $10,000 increase in 2021 compared to 2020. The average total package value was $67,251, a $10,125 increase from 2020, the survey showed.

Across all worker categories for dairy, Canterbury had the highest average total package value at $70,047, followed by the lower South Island at $68,016. Taranaki had the lowest total package value at $63,320.

In Canterbury a dairy farm assistant earned a total package value of $57,660.

Southland dairy farmer Nigel Johnston said the industry had a challenge with upskilling workers.

In the current employment environment where farms were already short-staffed, farmers could mostly not take the time off to train workers who had no experience, Johnston said.

In many cases farmers simply decided to work harder themselves, rather than employ someone they could not find the time to train, he said.

In the case where employees were stepping up into management roles, training was also essential as someone who was good at managing cows and grass, was not necessarily good at managing people, Johnston said.

In the sheep and beef sector the average salary was $62,351, an $10,173 increase from 2020. The average total package value for sheep and beef farm workers in the West Coast and top of the South Island trumped other regions at $77,916.

A general farm hand in this region earned $61,918, the survey showed.

Waikato, Bay of Plenty workers had the lowest total package value of $52,052.

Southland sheep and beef farm managers earned the least, with a total package value of $80,841, the survey showed.

Data for arable farming was insufficient to determine salaries across regions.