The risk of contracting hepatitis A from NZ frozen berries is slim

Forzen imported berries are possibly to blame for three people’s hepatitis A, says New Zealand Food Safety.

The risk of hepatitis A from local frozen berries is slim, says a grower and food safety experts.

This week the Ministry for Primary Industries warned berry lovers, especially those with chronic liver damage, the elderly and pregnant people, to take precautions if eating frozen berries to minimise the risk of hepatitis A.

Three people had contracted the virus with genotyping linking all three cases. The virus was spread by contact with the faeces of an infected person. It can be passed on through poor personal hygiene contaminated food and close personal contact.

Berry grower Ian Johnston, from Pataka berries in Christchurch, said he had numerous phone calls asking about the availability of locally grown frozen berries, because consumers were concerned about buying imported berries that might be contaminated.

Johnston said because there were a lot of frozen berries imported, the industry had shrunk and there were only small-scale local growers left.

Such small operations had smaller picking gangs, and hygiene practises were easy to manage, he said.

Pataka had only 20 to 30 pickers working at a time. Johnston understood that large-scale overseas growers had large groups working for them.

At times overseas growers had family groups that picked together. Faecal matter on fruit was a problem when pickers carried babies on their backs, and changed nappies while picking, he said.

Pataka sold fresh and frozen berries. Berries picked for freezing were picked and blast frozen to below minus 18C.

BEVAN READ/stuff Owner/operator of 'The Caker', Jordan Rondel, believes the freeze dried berries are integral to her cakes.

Johnston said he would be happy if the government could identify what brand consumers had contracted hepatitis A from, as consumers might assume it was all berries that caused infection.

The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website said hepatitis A could survive outside the body for months. Heating food and liquids to temperatures of 85C for at least one minute could kill the virus. The virus survived freezing.

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said the virus was not detected on frozen berries.

Onsite visits, testing, and epidemiological assessments were done to find a food borne illness. The disease has a long incubation period, which made tracing it difficult, he said.

“There simply wasn’t enough information to make that [location] specific connection. This is not uncommon in such cases,” Arbuckle said.

If the virus was detected on berries there would have been a consumer recall and a wider investigation done to establish the source, Arbuckle said.

Stuff Berry grower Ian Johnston, from Pataka berries, says he has been getting phone calls from people who would rather eat locally grown berries.

“We consider the fact that all three cases were linked by virus genotyping to be significant. Two of the cases were known to each other, but the third was not and lived in a different city. Together with the fact they were all regular consumers of frozen berries, the evidence strongly pointed to frozen berries being the cause,” Arbuckle said.

New Zealand had high food safety standards. Not all countries had the same standards, so imported frozen berries were sampled and tested before being released, he said.

There was a risk with frozen berries and there had been food recalls in other countries before, he said.

Frozen berry suppliers had been informed of the risk, and were managing the risks, Arbuckle said.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include fever, skin jaundice, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, stomach pains, dark-coloured urine and fatigue.

It would take 15 to 50 days for the symptoms to show after infection. Early symptoms of hepatitis A infection could be mistaken for the flu. Some people, especially children, may have no symptoms at all, he said.

Shannon Auton, chief operating officer of Oob organic berries, said food safety standards in New Zealand and in most other countries, were good.

Auditing bodies managed food safety well, she said.