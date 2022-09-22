Hepatitis A scare 'might boost local berry sales'

Blueberries New Zealand chairperson Liz Te Amo says a recent hepatitis A scare might even benefit local growers as shoppers decide to only buy local berries.

The berry industry is likely to benefit from the recent hepatitis A scare from imported frozen berries, say berry growers and exporters.

Last week the Ministry for Primary Industries warned berry lovers that there was a risk of contracting hepatitis A from eating imported frozen berries. This was after three people contracted the disease.

Hepatitis A had not been found on berries, but the three people who contracted the disease all regularly ate frozen imported berries, and the strain of hepatitis A they contracted was genotypically linked, New Zealand Food Safety said.

Blueberries New Zealand chairperson Liz Te Amo said fthere was a tendency for sales of local berries to increase after a health scare, as consumers became wary of imported products, she said.

It was important that consumers understood where their food came from and how it was processed or handled, Te Amo said.

The additional hygiene practises adopted during Covid-19 were now the norm and added a layer of safety beyond what was required, she said.

A berry exporter, who did not want to be identified because he did not want his brand to be associated with the food scare, said sales of New Zealand berries had doubled since a 2015 hepatitis A scare linked to berries imported from China.

More than 5 million bags of frozen fruit were sold a year. Another 2 million bags were also sold through food service cafes and restaurants, he said.

That was enough for about 35 million servings of berries a year. But there had been only three cases of hepatitis A, he said.

However, marketing associate professor at Victoria University in Wellington Daniel Laufer said the berry industry needed to counter possible negative public perceptions that locally grown berries could also be a source of hepatitis A infection.

Some growers had previously said they were concerned that the health warning would lead to a knee-jerk reaction by consumers who would then stop buying local berries, which were not associated with the scare.

It was important for New Zealand berry growers to differentiate their berries from imported berries, he said.

As an example, a product tampering case, where needles were found in strawberries imported from Australia a number of years ago, was handled well by local growers, Laufer said.

In an organised public campaign the strawberry industry showed that local growers were mainly small family-run operations, where growers and labourers had good relationships. This showed the public that product tampering was unlikely, he said.

This was in contrast to Australian strawberries that were often grown by large corporations. The campaign showed large companies were impersonal and there were not as many personal work relationships that family run growers would have, Laufer said.

If any company was experiencing a crisis contagion they should monitor social media to see what the public sentiment was, Laufer said.

Horticulture New Zealand spokesperson Andrew Bristol said country-of-origin labelling was important in such cases.

The Commerce Commission said earlier this year it was compulsory to say where certain fresh and thawed food came from.The requirement to disclose only applied to cured pork products and single-ingredient fruit, vegetable, fish, seafood, and meat that was no more than minimally processed.

From May next year the regulations would also apply to frozen food in the above categories.