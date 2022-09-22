14 farms now impacted by ongoing M bovis outbreak in Mid Canterbury

The depopulation of a large cattle feedlot near Ashburton to curb an infectious cattle disease is expected to have a significant flow-on effect on the local economy.

Mayor Neil Brown said Biosecurity New Zealand’s move to depopulate the Five Star Beef Wakanui feedlot from October 13, followed by a stand-down period, was “good biosecurity” and was needed if the country wanted to get rid of Mycoplasma bovis (M bovis).

“If it’s leaking out of the feedlot, let the feedlot depopulate.”

The bacterial disease has plagued the dairy industry since it was discovered in New Zealand in 2017.

Commonly found in cattle worldwide, it spreads from animal to animal through close contact and through movement of asymptomatic animals.

It can also potentially spread on contaminated equipment and feeding of untreated milk to calves but is not wind borne.

The disease can cause untreatable mastitis in dairy cows and severe pneumonia in infected calves.

Although it was thought to have almost been eradicated to just the feedlot in May, three Mid Canterbury properties including one owned by the ANZCO-owned feedlot were found to have the disease in June.

Now Biosecurity NZ is moving to control 14 farms around the feedlot, 11 of which are privately owned.

The properties have been served with a Controlled Area Notice, with those considered at high risk expected to be depopulated by mid-January 2023.

Low-risk farms will be subjected to testing.

Brown said the closure of the feedlot, which finishes 12,000 cattle on grain, would affect the local community too, including at the ANZCO meat processing plant in Ashburton. He believed almost an entire chain there was devoted to processing feedlot cattle.

ANZCO communications head Janet Wright said the company’s meat processing teams had specialist skills and expertise and no-one would lose their jobs, although she did not clarify if hours would be reduced.

Brown said farmers from Mid Canterbury and all over New Zealand supplied the feedlot with young livestock to be finished, but they would now have to look at finishing them on farm.

However, Wright said the company was working with its cattle suppliers to maintain the supply.

With beef prices and demand high, Brown was confident the influx of cattle on the market would not see prices fall.

He believed it might also financially affect local arable farmers who supply maize and grain on contract as well as cartage companies.

“It will have a ripple effect throughout Mid Canterbury.”

Rakaia farmer Harry Stanway said the M bovis eradication programme was not working.

Stanway faced devastation himself after his farm became one of three Mid Canterbury farms infected with the disease earlier this year.

“I just dropped to my knees and balled my eyes out in the kale paddock.”

Also working as a stock agent, Stanway had seen several of his Mid Canterbury dairy clients lose their herds and had witnessed their heartache.

Stanway said he believed the disease would never be eradicated because current thresholds allowed low numbers of positives in a herd.

Under eradication threshold rules, of 250 cows tested in April in Stanway’s first herd, only seven were positive, meaning he would not have to cull them. But his second herd was higher at 19 positives.

Both figures were combined, even though the herds were kept completely separate, so 966 of his cows would have to leave his farm in January to be culled.

“We were that close to being non-terminal.”

Stanway would have normally had to cull all his cows immediately, but officials agreed to a January date as the animals were in calf and the disease did not affect milk or meat products. All calves born had already been culled.

Rural Transport manager Lance King said the closure of the feedlot for three months would have a significant effect on his business and that of other haulage companies in the area.

The business carts livestock non-stop to the ANZCO meatworks – up to six trips a day with 200 head of cattle in each load.

King hoped ANZCO would have other work in the interim.

Notice of direction – what it means

Properties being under a notice of direction means animals can’t be moved off a farm until testing is completed and clear results returned.

The vast majority of farms under a notice of direction return a negative result and are able to resume farming without restrictions.

M bovis infection affects animals at the herd level or management group, unlike other cattle diseases such as tuberculosis. Therefore, if a herd is confirmed to be infected, the whole herd will be culled.