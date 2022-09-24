How is milk made? It might be more complicated than you think

Fonterra factors in fat and protein levels in milk when buying it off farmers.

When you hear the question “how is milk made?” you might be tempted to answer: “By cows.”

But there are a lot of processes that happen to milk between the time a cow is milked and when you pull a bottle from the fridge for your breakfast cereal.

So, whether you’re buying full-cream, trim or standard milk, how does the manufacturer get to the end result, does the nutritional value differ, and what is milk really?

All milk you buy at the shops is separated, standardised, pasteurised and homogenised. It is then formulated to make milk with different fat or cream content.

Separation

According to Anchor, once milk arrives from a farm in a tanker, it is first separated into cream and skim milk.

Milk is either separated by letting gravity do its work and leaving cream to rise to the top, or by centrifugal separation, which is a process of spinning milk really fast to separate it.

Some skim milk is filtered after this process to further separate it.

One of these separated parts is called permeate, which is mainly water, lactose, vitamins and minerals.

Permeate is used again later in the milk making process.

A Fonterra spokesperson said separation was considered a standard step in milk processing.Milk was then standardised with cream added back to produce the desired fat to protein ratio.

Pasteurisation

Milk in New Zealand is pasteurised.

Anchor said pasteurisation at its factory involved heating milk at 72˚C to 75˚C for 12 to 15 seconds.

Supplied Milk retains it nutritional value during processing, except for some losses of B vitamins during pasteurisation.

Dairy scientist Dr Siqi Li said, like raw meat and eggs, milk contained bacteria that could cause illness. These bacteria were much more prevalent more than 100 years ago when the pasteurisation of milk was not common.

Li said studies showed that in the early 1900s, in the USA, more than 65,000 people died from tuberculosis from milk. Pasteurisation solved this problem.

Milk’s nutritional content was not altered by the processes milk went through, except where heat was involved, said Li.

Anchor said during pasteurisation some B vitamins decreased by between 5% to 10%.

Homogenisation

Farmer Logan Johnson from Farm Fresh South in Southland, who sells raw milk, doesn’t think most consumers know what milk goes through before it turns up on the shop shelf.

Milk bottled directly will naturally separate, Johnson says. To keep the taste and texture of milk the same in every bottle, and to prevent separation, milk is homogenised.

Anchor says this involves squeezing the milk through a narrow gap at high pressure. This process breaks up milk fat droplets into smaller droplets. This keeps fat evenly distributed through the milk.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff No standardised, homogenised or pasteurised milk for this calf, but milk bought at retail stores all went through a number of processes.

Johnson said milk straight from a cow has seasonal variations in taste, due to pasture changes, length of lactation, and weather.

Some people who buy raw milk these differences, Johnson says.

Standardisation

Standardising milk means controlling one part, like fat or cream content, while changing the rest so that it can be sold as, for instance, full-cream or trim.

This normally involved reducing the butterfat content by adding skim milk or through the removal of cream itself.

Anchor says it mixes cream, skim milk, retentate and permeate to make a range of different milks.

More cream is used to make creamier types of milk, with less cream for reduced fat or light milk – and none for skim milk.

By controlling the exact fat content, or adding or reducing permeate or skim milk, milk's texture and nutritional level is kept consistent.

At this stage permeate can be added back to skim milk to ensure the protein level and taste is consistent.

All milk came at a price.

There were various reasons behind price differences. Raw materials played a large part, or for example, fortification and addition of calcium or extra processing to remove the lactose from milk as well as other factors around processing times, set up times, cleaning, processing efficiency, storage, rate of sale and more, the Fonterra spokesperson said.

Retailers set prices at their own discretion.

Milk standards

NZ Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said the Australia New Zealand Food Standards Code set out regulatory requirements for milk.

“Milk” meant specifically milk from animals, that was to be used for drinking or further processing.

Skim milk is specifically regulated, but there are no definitions for full cream, trim or other often used terms on milk bottles.

Skim milk should contain no more than a specified amount of milk fat, and no less than a specified amount of proteins.

On all milk any nutritional claims must meet the food standards code, he said.

The act also specified what vitamin or minerals could be added to milk to fortify it. Vitamin A, D, calcium and riboflavin fell under these specifications, Arbuckle said.

Arbuckle said the Ministry of Health defined milk to some extent. It was seen as food that had undergone some processing, but had kept most its physical, chemical, sensory and nutritional properties.

These foods were usually processed to make food safer or healthier, he said.