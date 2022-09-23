New wine bill could mean more wineries can charge for tastings

Kate Acland, founder of Sugar Loaf Wines, says a law change that allows wineries to charge for tastingscould mean tourists have more options to choose from as more cellars open their doors to the public.

Would-be wine tasters could have more cellar doors to choose from if a bill that allows small wineries to charge for tastings is passed, wine experts say.

The Sale and Supply of Alcohol Amendment Bill was drawn from a member ballot on Friday. If passed the bill would allow cellars without on-licenses to charge for wine tastings. The bill was proposed by MP Stuart Smith MP.

Two years ago wineries called for such a change, saying if they could not charge for tastings they did not profit from tourism.

Cellar doors and tasting rooms with on-licences could charge for wine samples and tastings, but those with an off-licence, by law, must let customers swill for free. Those with an on-licence must sell food.

READ MORE:

* Six must-visit cellar doors in Marlborough

* Five of the best Gibbston wineries

* Sampling, spitting, and asking for more: The FAQs on wine tourism



Under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act the holder of an on-licence must provide a “reasonable” amount of food available, at reasonable prices and within a reasonable time of being ordered.

Managing director and founder of Blenheim’s Sugar Loaf Wines Kate Acland said Covid gave wineries a real knock as their doors were mostly shut to the public.

To charge for tastings would not necessarily mean profits for the cellar but would help offset costs, and meant they could open cellar doors to the public full-time, Acland said.

SUPPLIED How a professional tastes wine.

Such a bill would be positive for wine regions, as more small cellars would open their doors to the public, which gave tourists more options to choose from, Acland said.

Having tastings did not mean direct sales to the public, but visitors who had a personal connection with a winery often became champions of a cellar. This was critical for small wineries, she said.

New Zealand Winegrowers chief executive Philip Gregan said it would mean a cellar would be seen as a low-risk venue that could sell alcohol.

Though an on-licence costs less than $1000 there were significant hoops a winery had to jump through to get one, he said.

It would have to make building infrastructure changes at large cost to separate on-licence and off-licence zones, he said.

Gregan said wineries had been hit hard by Covid and that unnecessary red tape stopped them from bouncing back.

“The current legislation is out of date. It either forces wineries to give wine away for free, or forces them to go through significant cost and time to acquire and maintain a separate on-licence,” he said.