Poacher fined $6000 for shooting a prized stag on a Central Otago farm

A poacher has been fined $6000 for shooting a prized stag named El Royal on a farm near Lindis Pass, central Otago, which led to a hunting guide breaking his leg during a chase.

Otis Feehan-Price​, 24, appeared in the Christchurch District Court for sentencing on September 22 on five charges, including two counts of illegal hunting and three counts for illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition without a firearms licence.

In addition to the fine he was ordered to complete 200 hours’ community service, and nine months’ supervision. Feehan-Price’s firearms licence had been revoked in 2020.

Lake Hawea Hunting Safaris owner and guide Chris McCarthy said he broke his leg while chasing Feehan-Price with another guide. McCarthy had spotted him through his binoculars on Forest Range Station while guiding clients on April 5.

The pair caught Feehan-Price, and police arrived shortly afterwards. However, the injury meant he had not been able to guide since, he said.

McCarthy said he began looking through Feehan-Price’s social media accounts after the incident and found he had posted a photo of an earlier illegal hunt on the station. El Royal was shot on that hunt.

Experts matched the antlers from the stags skull and old photos of the stag, to the photo Feehan-Price posted on Facebook in March.

McCarthy said the fine did not cover the value of the stag that was upwards of $15,000.

City judges did not understand the value of such animals and the penalty might have been higher if the case had been heard by a rural judge, he said.

Reparation seemed to be based on what the perpetrator could afford, rather than the actual value of the stag, and the value that a hunt for it would bring in, McCarthy said.

The sentence did not take into account the mental stress Feehan-Price had caused, McCarthy said.

In a witness letter McCarthy said not only did he have to hire other guides to keep his business running, but his leg did not heal as fast as he expected, and he could no longer guide overseas, which previously formed part of his income.

He was still considering a civil case or going to the Disputes Tribunal to pursue further reparation.

McCarthy said the El Royal’s antlers had been recovered and returned to him.

He had also begun patrolling hunting areas to keep poachers out.

Game Animal Council general manager Tim Gale said instances of illegal hunting were increasing in some areas.

Poaching was a serious violation as poachers came onto private property with a firearm, Gale said.

It also created a dangerous situation, because when landowners came across a poacher there was already a firearm present and tensions were high, he said.

Gale said in this case it could be assumed that the crime was premeditated, that Feehan-Price knew that there were stags on the property and did some homework beforehand.

No hunting was allowed without the permission from a private landowner, or a permit to hunt public land. It was also illegal to hunt from a public road or from a moving vehicle, he said.

A Federated Farmers survey last year showed over a quarter of the farmers had, or suspected they had been the victim of poaching.

Deer were the most commonly poached species.

Farmers surveyed said have people who were on their property illegally and had a firearm was stressful.

An additional concern for farmers was that they could be prosecuted if their staff were hurt by a poacher, the survey found.

Judge Brian Callaghan said he did not call for reparation because Feehan-Price could not afford it and had no assets.

The judge said prison was not an option, but a $6000 fine was appropriate, with $2000 to be paid immediately and the balance to be paid at the rate of $50 per week, to be reviewed after six months.

Firearm and ammunition recovered at Feehan-Price’s home were ordered to be destroyed.