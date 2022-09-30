Deer leather part of secret to Yu Mei's success

Jessie Wong says deer leather is easy to work with.

International doors are opening for local handbag brand Yu Mei, and with it, leather from local deer farms.

Jessie Wong, founder of the luxury brand, says local deer leather forms part of a circular economy model for her business.

Yu Mei will be stocked in Bergdorf Goodman stores in New York in November, where handbags sell for up to US$8000.

Wong said she began using local deer nappa (unsplit and soft) leather when she was a student.

A local tannery, New Zealand Light Leathers, used to send scraps and off cuts for students to use, she said.

Wong said deer leather was easy to manoeuvre into the shapes she was designing.

“I started making bags because I couldn't find a bag that would fit my laptop, lunchbox, visual diary, makeup bag and the kitchen sink,” Wong said.

Wong said the way deer farms were run inspired her to look into a circular economy and regenerative design.

Deer leather was not material that could easily be thrown away, and she wanted to use every last scrap of it.

Yu Mei recently began a buyback scheme, hoping that each bag would have multiple owners and stay in circulation for longer.

Holly Burgess/Supplied Jessie Wong, founder of the luxury handbag brand Yu Mei, says local deer leather forms part of a circular economy model that has made it to New York’s high fashion market.

“I started making the first 500 bags myself, and it would always break my heart when I saw a bag that had something spilt on it or needed to be repaired; so we decided to start refurbishing them,” she said.

The way clients' needs changed over time also influenced Wong’s approach to bags. A customer might wear one bag when they were a student, but would use another when they began their first job, she said.

The buyback scheme would mean a bag did not just hang at the back of a cupboard forever, she said.

A product would be refurbished, which could mean painting the leather, repairing stitching or replacing hardware, and then be sold.

Deer leather was strong enough to make that possible, Wong said.

Holly Burgess/Supplied Making old handbags new is a way to a circular economy, Wong said

The company did away with traditional industry discount cycles and addressed a fundamental problem by turning waste material into new bags, she said.

“We look to solve the problem rather than create a new problem through endless industry cycles,” Wong said.

Wong said deer leather was soft like a lambskin and strong like a cowhide. It was also lightweight, making it perfect for utilitarian bags designed to carry heavy laptops, she said.

The leather influenced Wong's design approach.

“Deer is a very drapey type of leather. It's not stiff like a some cow hides. I had to design bags that would work well in a drapey sense,” she said.

New Zealand women were very relaxed, and this also influenced her design, said Wong.

“They like to be hands-free and they like to carry everything and do everything in a day. It was just like a perfect combination of factors that came together through materials design and then the environment and the customer,” she said.

Wong said she was surprised at the international response to the brand and product that had developed over the last few months.

In June, her line went to Paris Fashion Week.

She said she had been wondering how the line would be received internationally after selling locally for seven years.

The regenerative story was a big selling point, she said.

All her product sold out during a trade mission to Australia by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, earlier this year.

In 2020 the deer industry exported $6.6 million worth of hides and leather.