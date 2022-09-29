Livestock exports by sea banned from April

A small group of protesters gathered on the Bay Hill in Timaru to protest the arrival of the livestock carrier the Ocean Drover.

A bill ending export of livestock by sea was passed by the Government on Wednesday.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said the ban would protect New Zealand’s reputation for world-leading animal welfare standards, as consumers became increasingly aware of how livestock were treated.

The ban formed part of a new way of thinking as animal welfare matters had recently formed part of Free Trade Agreement negotiations with the United Kingdom and the European Union, O’Connor said.

National’s animal welfare spokesperson Nicola Grigg said the ban was a missed opportunity to regulate safe and humane treatment of animals on ships.

READ MORE:

* Chinese companies lobby New Zealand to continue with live cattle exports

* Live export protesters back on the streets to bring the ban of the trade forward

* Live export ban may cause backlash from trading partners, Southland Fed Farmers boss says



She said a gold standard was developed in 2020 that could improve the export system. The standard ensured freedom from stress and good nutrition for livestock.

National would review the ban if they were elected, she said.

ACT Primary Industries spokesperson Mark Cameron said the bill destroyed a $261.5 million industry and would be tough to undo for future governments.

Exports of livestock by sea would stop on April 30. The ban followed a Government review of livestock exports that started in 2019. A 24-month transition period to give companies time to adjust began in 2021, O’Connor said.

The export of live animals by air, for which the travel times were much shorter, were not affected by the law, he said.

SAFE Gulf Livestock 1 during a July 2019 voyage. Close to 6000 cattle and 43 crew members was reported missing off the coast of Japan when it sank in 2020.

“New Zealand’s remoteness means animals are at sea for extended periods, heightening their susceptibility to heat stress and other welfare-associated risks,” O’Connor said.

The sinking of the Gulf Livestock 1, carrying more than 6000 cattle and 43 crew, highlighted the risks of exporting live animals by ship, he said.

Live exports by sea represented about 0.6% of primary sector exports last year, he said.

The two-year transition period had allowed animal export companies to adjust their business models to make up for lost income, O’Connor said.

The National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (Nawac) said in a 2020 review of livestock exports that the only way to protect animal welfare was an outright ban of exports by sea.

It was difficult to get information on the animals’ welfare during the journey, or in the importing country after export, because New Zealand had no jurisdiction in those countries, the Nawac report said.

A 2019 Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) review of livestock exports said the practise could continue with better regulation, or it could be banned outright, with a transitional period.

The review said that livestock exports boosted rural economies, and a ban could make recovery after Covid-19 difficult for those sectors.

Livestock exports by sea were worth $265 million in 2020, the review said.

The MPI review also said there was a risk of a reputational damage to New Zealand if the exports continued.

Supplied Gulf Livestock 1 sank off the coast of Japan on a journey from Napier to for Tangshan.

The MPI said semen and embryo exports were an alternative option to live cattle.

New Zealand exported about 1.5 million straws of bovine (cattle) semen and hundreds of bovine embryos every year. Almost $7m of cattle semen was exported in 2019.

MPI showed 50,440 cattle were exported by sea this year, 134,772 last year and 109,921 in 2020.