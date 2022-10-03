The 22-year-old central Auckland woman who gave up law for farming

Mt Albert Grammar students Rose Young, right, Kaitlyn Sanders and Pippi Butterworth, attend to the job of feeding the calves at ASB Mt Albert Grammar School Farm.

Fatima Imran had dreams of becoming a lawyer, but instead chose to study farming after driving her first tractor on a little-known central Auckland working farm.

It all started when she took agriculture studies on the farm at Mt Albert Grammar School in year 10.

“We drove tractors, herded sheep, milked cows, planted vegetables and raised pigs,” the now-22-year-old said.

Imran said she chose the subject without much thought, thinking it would be an excuse to take an easy class and spend some time outside.

Now, she is in her final year of a bachelor of agribusiness from Massey University.

Supplied Fatima Imran says having the Mt Albert farm experience meant she wasn’t disadvantaged compared to her Massey University classmates, who had mainly grown up on farms.

Imran didn’t come from a farming background. She was born in the United Arab Emirates and raised in Auckland from age 5.

The working farm on central Auckland’s Alberton Avenue was a strange sight to both passersby and urban students attending Mt Albert Grammar, Imran said.

“The strangest part is looking at the horizon and seeing the SkyTower then looking around and being on a farm.”

Headmaster Patrick Drumm said the uniqueness of the farm’s situation attracted about 200 students a year, many from across Northland, but it also caught a few city slickers like Imran.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Jack Malin has landed his first job as a farm assistant thanks to the Marlborough Boys' College Gateway programme. Video first published in May 2021.

“Young Kiwis tend to live in the city, but luckily we are able to bring the rural environment to them.

“Ultimately there is no parallel in the world to having a farm smack bang in the middle of country’s largest city. Its turning urban youngsters towards the rural sector,” Drumm said.

The ASB has leased the 8.1 hectare farm to Mt Albert Grammar for $1 a year since at least 2013. The school has been leasing the farm for a “peppercorn rent” since 1933.

On Monday, the bank announced it was gifting the land to the school in celebration of its centenary.

SUPPLIED The farm has been leased to the school at a rate of a $1 a year.

Drumm said he was thrilled the school would take full possession of the land, because it would give the school more autonomy over it.

He said there was interest from “big players” in the industry for a partnership but would not say more than that.

“There are all sorts of pressures with housing development in Auckland, but that’s off the table now,” he said.

The land cost £2000 in 1933 and is now worth $150 million.

Mt Albert Grammar/Supplied Students aged 14 and up pitch hay as part of their work on the urban farm in 1934.

According to a report in the Auckland Star at the time, the students spent the first year breaking in the land.

“Pioneer pupils have had a special object lesson in reclaiming neglected land from the mastery of gorse, blackberry and hawthorn,” it said.

Beehives were established the next year, and by 1936 the New Zealand Friesian Association declared the studs on the farm “were some of the best known Friesian in the dominion”.

In 1937 the school made headlines across the country when the minister of education visited and declared that the generous and constant supply of vegetables and fresh milk from the farm had resulted in an “entire absence of illness and colds throughout the year.”

Mt Albert Grammar/Supplied School boys learn about apiculture in 1934.

ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt said it had come time to hand over the land proper as the school celebrated its centenary and the bank marked its 175th anniversary.

“It makes you think about the legacy of the organisation and we thought this was the best way to honour the original intent of the purchase.”

She said the food and fibre sector was a fundamental part of the economy and the bank was aware that a shortage of labour was a pressing concern for the industry.

The transfer of the land also comes with a legal arrangement for it to be kept “in perpetuity” as a working farm for educational purposes.

“It was a unique purchase, even at the time. ASB certainly doesn’t own any other farms and we really wanted to make sure it would be preserved.”