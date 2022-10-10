Farming practices to face increasing scrutiny, says agriculture minister

Discerning international markets are scrutinising farming practices in New Zealand, say Labour politicians.

Signals from international markets indicate New Zealand farming practices are going to come under increasing scrutiny, so “we all have to lift our game”, says Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor.

“We live in a fishbowl whether we like it or not,” said O’Connor, who is also the Minister for Trade and Export Growth.

O’Connor’s comments on Thursday come after concern was raised about the amount of government reform affecting the rural sector.

Tasman deputy mayor and sole Lakes-Murchison ward councillor Stuart Bryant raised those concerns during a visit last week by Associate Minister of Local Government Kieran McAnulty.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor

Bryant told McAnulty that Lakes-Murchison was a large, rural ward.

Over the past few years, a lot of legislation was “coming at farmers” such as winter grazing rules, farm plans, significant natural areas and wetlands identification.

“There is a lot of discontent, particularly from young farmers, around all of these rules,” Bryant said. “Is there any plan to address this rather than leaving that to councils?”

McAnulty said he came from a farming family and understood the concerns expressed by some members of the rural community.

“But I also understand the need for these changes,” he said.

“We can't ignore it. The fact that we sell our products overseas and the amount that people are willing to pay for our products depends on how we produce them and how we portray ourselves.”

Tasman district deputy mayor and sole Lakes-Murchison ward councillor Stuart Bryant

Two free-trade agreements had been signed this year, one with the European Union and another with the United Kingdom, “that are significantly beneficial to our primary sector”.

“Both of those markets are incredibly discerning,” McAnulty said.

Those markets would only pay “top dollar” if it could be demonstrated those products were “made in a way that hasn't impacted the environment” and the producers were doing their “bit for climate change”.

O’Connor made similar statements in October 2017, shortly after being appointed as agriculture minister. He warned of “disruption” ahead for the rural sector.

“If we don't have better environmental management, if we don't have more sustainable land use and uphold the highest standards of animal welfare, we won't be able to sell our products into ... high-value markets,” O’Connor said at the time.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor, right, visiting Golden Bay farmers Deborah and Tim Rhodes after a storm in August.

New Zealand needed to target those bigger spenders because the country was “a long way from the markets and our cost of production is not low”.

O’Connor on Thursday said the signals from the international markets were stronger now than in 2017.

He pointed out that food giant Nestlé Global aims to source 50% of its ingredients from regenerative agriculture by 2030 while McDonald's has set a global goal to decarbonise its operations, including its supply chain, with a target of net-zero by 2050.

O’Connor said such companies were at the “leading edge” of consumer trends.

“The challenge for us is to keep ahead of that wave,” he said.

Federated Farmers vice-president and Golden Bay dairy farmer Wayne Langford

As well as the market consideration, better environmental management was “the right thing to do – to reduce emissions from everything we do”.

The Federated Farmers vice-president, Golden Bay dairy farmer Wayne Langford, said he believed most in the industry understood that the primary sector produced some of the highest-quality products in the world.

“To keep ourselves at that level, we are going to have to keep improving what we are doing,” Langford said.

The problem many farmers had with the raft of rules was the “broad-brush” approach taken.

“They need to be broken down and be more regionally focused,” Langford said. “There is a problem with this centrally focused, nationalistic legislation.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Trade Minister Damien O'Connor announce a trade deal with the UK. (Video first published on October 21, 2021)

For example, Tasman district had “exceptional water quality” compared with some other regions. Therefore, a chunk of the “millions of dollars” for freshwater improvements could be better spent on another issue in the district, such as climate change mitigation.

O’Connor had done a lot of work setting up a “vision for New Zealand agriculture” but there was concern around the way in which it was being achieved, Langford said.

“They [the Government] could work on their communication a bit – the why and how they are going to get there.”