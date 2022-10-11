Farmers 'blindsided' by new emissions pricing plan

Beef and Lamb chairman Andrew Morrison was busy on his farm on Tuesday morning, building spaces for vegetation that he would use to sequester carbon.

But under new Government plans for farm emission pricing, he says, his work is likely to be pointless.

The Government has released a new consultation document on He Waka Eke Noa, the system of farmgate pricing that has been worked on for just under three years. The scheme was first devised in 2019 after calls from the sector to have a system that would reward climate-friendly farmers.

But the latest step in the process has come as a surprise to farmers, who say changes to some of the expected guidelines have created fresh uncertainty.

The vegetation Morrison was planting would cover 0.7ha and would have been acceptable under earlier proposals. But the minimum space required has now increased to one hectare.

He was now uncertain how to plan ahead.

The He Waka Eke Noa partnership had for two years worked on a credible proposal on how to price farm emissions, but a new period of uncertainty had been created, he said.

“It is irresponsible to create new uncertainty,” he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Government proposed that farms that had 550 stock units, 50 dairy cattle, or those that applied more than 40 tonnes of nitrogen through synthetic nitrogen fertiliser will liable to pay for their emissions.

It was too early to tell if changes to how farms operated would have an effect on food prices, but the costs of making changes would have to be paid for at some stage, Morrison said.

“None of the partners [in He Waka Eke Noa] will support a proposal that will make the farming system unviable,” he said.

Federated Farmers was also upset by the changes. In a statement, the organisation said the new plan “threw out” two-and-a-half years of work by the industry.

"Federated Farmers is deeply unimpressed with the Government’s take on the He Waka Eke Noa proposal and is concerned for our members’ futures," Federated Farmers national president and climate change spokesperson Andrew Hoggard said.

"We didn’t sign up for this. It’s gut-wrenching to think we now have this proposal from government which rips the heart out of the work we did. Out of the families who farm this land.

"Our plan was to keep farmers farming. Now they’ll be selling up so fast you won’t even hear the dogs barking on the back of the ute as they drive off. Some overseas buyer can plant trees and take the carbon cash."

This week farmers said they were planning to reduce livestock numbers because of looming regulations, and were stress testing their businesses to see if they could still be profitable if they had to drastically change.

Beef + Lamb chairman Andrew Morrison

Morrison said it was important that farmers did not see reducing stock as their only option.

Morrison had bought his first low-methane emitting rams last year, with his first lower-emitting lambs being born this year.

He believed by 2025, when He Waka Eke Noa kicked in, such on-farm interventions would be recognised.

Technology, like methane vaccines and lower-emitting animals, would become important, he said.

Southland sheep farmer Hayden Peter said farmers were unaware that the new proposals were being revealed on Tuesday.

The timing was poor as farmers were taking care of livestock during lambing, which was a very important time for animal welfare. New changes or proposals were the last things farmers could think of now, Peter said.

He was frustrated by the Government’s lack of empathy during such busy and important times, Peter said.

The new consultation document proposed that farms that had 550 stock units, 50 dairy cattle, or those that applied more than 40 tonnes of nitrogen through synthetic nitrogen fertiliser would be liable to pay for their emissions.

Consultation would close on November 18. Once submissions had been considered, final proposals would go to ministers for approval in early 2023.