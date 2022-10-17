Emissions levy plan 'final nail in coffin' for farmers

Former Marlborough farmer, and author of The Resilient Farmer, Doug Avery thinks “key points” have been “totally been neglected” in the consultation document.

Parts of the Government’s agriculturual emissions levy plan are socially unaccpetable, in particular its impact on mental health, says a former farmer and author.

Author of the Resilient Farmer and former Marlborough farmer Doug Avery said while farmers could largely accept the general principle of a levy, other parts of the Government consultation document were “incredibly disturbing”.

“Firstly, that 20% of sheep and beef farming will be thrown to the wall, and I don’t think that’s socially acceptable for this country.

“And secondly [The Government] admits in their own document, and it’s an area where I've worked for the last 10 years trying to help, that it’s going to have a severe impact on the mental health of a sector which is already in a mental health crisis, and I think that’s socially unacceptable.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled the Government's plan to price the methane, nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide created on farms.

In the consultation document, under ‘Impacts on rural communities’, it says the pricing of agricultural emissions would likely present both challenges and opportunities to rural communities. It lists one of the potential socioeconomic effects as increased stress and mental health issues.

Avery also thought key points such as sequestration recognition and the joint setting of levy prices had “totally been neglected” in the consultation document.

“The government sets the price, and I think that that’s not only unfair, but it's dangerous. Basically that means that at any given time, the government can literally put the agricultural industry on its hands and knees, and I think that that’s an unacceptable process,” he said.

Under the proposal, the proceeds from the new levy paid by farmers would be put back into research and development and other climate-related activities.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Eight-time national ploughing champion and Marlborough farmer Ian Woolley says the plans are “just another kick in the guts for farmers”.

Avery said he wasn’t “necessarily against” the idea to raise money to invest in technologies that could help farmers “reach higher levels of clean meat production”.

“But let’s do it in a way that doesn’t throw the farmers, plus the country,” he said.

“If it remains in its current format, I'm totally against it.”

The Government released its consultation document on He Waka Eke Noa on Tuesday, a scheme which would see farmers paying for emissions from 2025. It is set to be signed off by Cabinet early next year.

Under the proposals in the consultation document, farmers would pay a levy on emissions, which would be set by Cabinet either once a year or every three years.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Under the proposals in the consultation document, farmers would pay a levy on emissions, which would be set by Cabinet either once a year or every three years.

Federated Farmers national president Andrew Hoggard said “the plan aims to reduce sheep and beef farming in New Zealand by 20% and dairy farming by 5% to achieve the unscientific pulled-out-of-a-hat national [greenhouse gas] targets”.

Eight-time national ploughing champion and Marlborough farmer Ian Woolley thought the plans were “just another kick in the guts for farmers”.

“You’re trying to do the best for yourself and for your family and for the country and then the Government goes and puts more taxes on top of the taxes that they’ve already got, it’s just ridiculous,” he said.

He thought the move would affect the future of sheep and beef farmers, and thought inflation and global food shortages would be made worse if these farmers were forced to reduce their livestock numbers.

“I just feel really, really sorry for the sheep and beef guys. Once again, they're being made the blunt end of a short stick, and it’s just wrong on so many facets, it’s not funny,” he said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Federated Farmers Dairy Industry Group chair for Marlborough Evan White says it’s “just another nail in the coffin for us”.

Meanwhile, the Federated Farmers Dairy Industry Group chair for Marlborough Evan White said the latest announcement was another imposition being placed on an industry that was already struggling.

“It’s just another nail in the coffin, but is this the final nail in that coffin for us (farmers),” he said.

“Some of us are starting to think ‘hang on, are we being a bit silly here?’. And at what point do we say enough is enough? Farmers love what they’re doing, and I think the Government knows that they will work themselves silly just to make ends meet, but at the end of the day it’s gone one step too far.”

White said the bureaucracy and red-tape involved in farming now had taken the enjoyment out of the job.

“We’re just trying to look to the future, but I don’t believe I’ll be dairy farming when this comes into play. I’m not excited to continue into the future or encourage the next generation given what we’re seeing now is just a start. All the rules and regulations are only going to get worse.”

He said one of the most common things he heard from farmers was “the enjoyment has gone out of farming,” which was “quite sad to hear”.

“It might be Fonterra, it might be the Government, it might be the council, everybody wants to know exactly what we’re doing. We’ve got nothing to hide, but we haven’t got all day just to sit inside and fill out paperwork,” he said.