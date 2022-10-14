Groundswell NZ's new protest 'we not going to take it'

Groundswell NZ founders Bryce McKenzie, left, and Laurie Paterson are rallying farmers for a third national protest to cover Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Groundswell NZ says the Paris Agreement is being broken and is calling on farmers nationwide to join the "we're not going to take it" protest at midday next Thursday.

The farming lobby group that has already run two national protest against what they call "unworkable farming legislation" is going for a third after the Government announced its farming emissions' proposal.

New Zealand farmers will start to pay for emissions from 2025 in a world-first scheme set to be signed off by Cabinet in early 2023.

The Government has released its consultation document on He Waka Eke Noa, the system of farmgate pricing. The scheme was first devised in 2019 after calls from the sector to have a farmgate emissions pricing system that would reward climate-friendly farmers.

Under the proposals in the consultation document seen by Stuff – Te tātai utu o ngā tukunga ahuwhenua - Pricing Agricultural Emissions – the scheme will be introduced in 2025, with farmers set to pay a levy on emissions that will be set by Cabinet either once a year or every three years.

Farmers are being asked to convoy and converge into Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin, and aim for the city centres at midday. They are being asked to protest either by tractor, truck, ute, cars or by foot.

The lobby group says it wants the following from the Government: No emissions tax on food production, the Government to stop proposed emissions tax, and undo legislation putting agriculture into ETS.

Groundswell NZ co-founder Laurie Paterson said He Waka Eke Noa was just a food production tax.

“We don’t think that’s fair to New Zealanders, not only farmers, but also to all the downstream people who rely on farming,” he said.

Co-founder Bryce McKenzie said the wider implication of the proposal was the impact it would have on food prices.

If 26% of farms no longer farmed livestock or there was a 26% reduction that’s less food, therefore the cost of food was going to go up, and food security was at stake, McKenzie said.

The Groundswell website crashed earlier in the week it announced it was organising another protest, McKenzie said.

Paterson said they were expecting a bigger turnout for this protest than the last two.

“Absolutely- we’re expecting this to be huge because it affects everyone. A loss of 26% of farms filters from farms into small towns and then bigger towns and cities.”

The Paris accord is being broken (do not compromise food production for climate goals), Groundswell says.

Groundswell says New Zealand farmers are already the most sustainable food producers in the world.

"This emissions tax on food production will lead to food scarcity, higher food prices and more land going into pines. Leading to poor outcomes for rural communities and rural businesses," they say.

Groundswell NZ supports a focus on reducing farm emissions through integrated environmental actions on farm.

“This emissions tax won’t improve environmental outcomes, in fact it will increase global emissions!”

Groundswell has indicated if the Government does not respond by October 31 it intends to plan further action and disruption.