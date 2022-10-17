Animal activists, MPI disagree over 'emaciated' dairy cattle

Animal rights group Safe says the official response to images of dairy cattle on an Otago property was ‘lacklustre’.

Photos of dairy cattle with visible ribs and protruding hip bones have reignited animal activists’ calls for an independent commissioner for animals.

But the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) says while some of the animals photographed may have appeared thin, none had fallen below minimum welfare standards.

Animal rights group Safe last month received two sets of photos of animals it described as “thin to emaciated”.

The images, taken at properties near the Otago town of Palmerston and Whangamatā on the Coromandel Peninsula, were passed on to MPI.

READ MORE:

* Proposed code of welfare for dairy cattle

* Tokoroa farmer fined $17,500 after neglect leaves 11 cattle dead

* Cattle found starving on man's lifestyle block near Morrinsville



Both properties were visited by MPI inspectors who found no offences had been committed.

STUFF Critics say monitoring and enforcement falls short. Video first published in July 2020.

Safe head of investigations Will Appelbe​ said MPI’s response was “lacklustre” and questions remained about how the cattle could have got so thin.

"If MPI considers the condition of these cattle as acceptable, then there are fundamental issues with the minimum standards used to assess animal welfare on farms,” he said.

“We think most people would consider the state of these cattle as unacceptable."

MPI acting national manager of animal welfare and NAIT compliance, Murray Pridham​, said the ministry took animal welfare seriously and rejected Safe’s suggestion to the contrary.

SAFE MPI says images provided from the Whangamatā farm were insufficient to assess the animals’ welfare.

An animal welfare inspector who visited the Otago farm assessed the animals, using the industry standard body condition score (BCS) under the Dairy Code of Welfare.

While some of the cattle might have appeared thin in photos, none were found to have fallen below the minimum standard set out in the code, he said.

“Our inspector also noted that to be able to correctly body condition score an animal from a photo, the animal should be stood square with its head straight and the photo taken square to the side of the animal.

“The animals were a holstein-friesian breed and Dairy NZ describes this breed as having angular body shape, appearing thinner and carrying more body fat over the ribs.”

The images provided from the Whangamatā farm were also insufficient to assess the animals’ welfare and MPI had send an inspector to do so, Pridham said.

All were found to have good body condition scores.

However, Appelbe said there was a clear conflict of interest while animal welfare was regulated by MPI, which was also responsible for improving agricultural productivity.

"Aotearoa has government bodies to represent the most vulnerable populations in society, including the environment. Animals, however, are not represented by an independent voice.

"A commissioner for animals would bring independence to animal welfare, which, as evidenced by these photographs, is sorely needed in New Zealand."