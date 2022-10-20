Labour wants to tax farmers 'out of existence', says farmer

Groundswell Marlborough co-ordinator Lone Sorensen, at the Blenheim protest on Thursday, describes the Government's emissions pricing scheme as the "worst assault on New Zealand farming, ever".

A small cavalcade of tractors trundled through town on Thursday before some parked up at Seymour Square as farmers protested the Government’s emissions pricing scheme.

The Blenheim demonstration, which caused little-to-no disruption on the roads, was part of the nationwide Groundswell protest, where the proposed levy was being dubbed a “burp tax” by some and a “food tax” by others.

More than 100 protesters gathered beside Seymour Square at noon, with signs asking people to “toot for farmers”, while other signs warned “no farmers, no food”.

Some waved upside down flags, and some held signs linked to Voices For Freedom – an anti-Government, anti-vaccine, anti-mandate group. By 1pm, the protest had, for the most part, wrapped up.

ANTHONY PHELPS/STUFF Farmers in their tractors make their way along High St, in Blenheim, ahead of the Groundswell protest at Seymour Square.

READ MORE:

* Southland Fed Farmers members voice opposition to He Waka Eke Noa

* Fonterra breaks public silence on effort to tax agricultural emissions, says it supports process

* Farm lobby ruptures into open battle as Groundswell attacks established players

* Farmers and supporters converge on central Blenheim during Groundswell protest

* Cars, tractors, dogs, horses and a plane: thousand turn out for nationwide Groundswell protest



Anthony Phelps/Stuff A row of tractors and utes parked along the road as demonstrators at Seymour Square wave signs and flags at traffic.

Groundswell Marlborough co-ordinator Lone Sorensen, speaking to the crowd, described the emissions pricing scheme as the “worst assault on New Zealand farming, ever”.

The Government wanted to tax farmers “out of existence”, Sorensen said.

The Government itself even predicted “every fifth person here” wouldn’t be farming in five to 10 years if the proposals went ahead, she said.

“Here we are, the most efficient farming country in the world ... and now suddenly that’s not good enough,” Sorensen said.

She said New Zealand had a Government that had “an ideology” when it came to implementing farming legislation, saying “they want to punish us”.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Marlborough Federated Farmers vice president Richard Dawkins said New Zealand, without agriculture, could end up with an economy like other South Pacific nations.

Marlborough Federated Farmers vice president Richard Dawkins thought it wasn’t just farmers who should be opposed to the emissions levy. “It will have an effect on everyone,” he said.

“I don’t think farmers are opposed to the direction they’re trying to head in, it’s the practicality that’s the issue.”

A third generation sheep and beef farmer himself, Dawkins said the technology for farmers to reduce emissions did not yet exist.

“We need the tools to be available to make the improvement, but they don’t exist at the moment,” he said.

“The only thing we can do is plant trees.”

ANTHONY PHELPS/STUFF “Jacinda is out of control,” reads a sign at the Groundswell protest in central Blenheim.

Groundswell NZ had earlier called on farmers to join its “we’re not going to take it” protest against the Government’s plan to charge farmers for greenhouse gas emissions, unveiled as part of He Waka Eke Noa last week. He Waka Eke Noa – a Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership – was formed in 2019, but the latest consultation document revealed plans to make farmers pay for emissions from 2025.

Under the proposals, farmers would pay a levy on emissions, which would be set by Cabinet either once a year or every three years. Proceeds from the levy would be put back into research, development and other climate-related activities. The proposals were to be signed off by Cabinet in early 2023.

The farming lobby group claimed the levy would cut food production by up to 20% in some sectors of the farming industry, “ripping the heart of out of our rural communities”.

They wanted “no emissions tax on food production” and the Government to undo legislation putting agriculture into the Emissions Trading Scheme.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Blenheim resident Logan Paul, right, with Trish Paul, says “no farmer wants to be a polluter, they’re already trying their best”.

Blenheim resident Logan Paul, who described himself as a “townie”, held a New Zealand flag upside down as cars tooted him.

“We’re probably the best farmers in the world. No farmer wants to be a polluter, they’re already trying their best,” Paul said.

He thought any reduction to sheep and beef farming would result in the country importing more food.

“If they (farmers) have to reduce by 20%, then food is going to go up, and it’ll be produced by someone else,” he said.

Marlborough farmer and Kaikōura resident Derrick Millton previously told Stuff the levy plans would likely reduce the number of animals being farmed around the country and, in turn, reduce overall production.

“There’s a vibrant dairy industry here in Kaikōura, and between Blenheim and Kaikōura, there are some quite large sheep and cattle farms that will all probably be affected as a result of this,” Millton said.