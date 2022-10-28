Ice on the walls: Some farmworkers are getting a rotten housing deal

If you have a problem with a tenant or landlord, you can go to the Tenancy Tribunal for help.

Some farmworkers are getting a rotten deal when they sign a tenancy agreement.

A dairy farm manager’s wife, who Stuff has agreed not to name for fear of reprisal, said her entire family became ill on a Taranaki farm as agriculture chemicals leaked into an open mouth well that supplied drinking water to the home they lived in as part of a tenancy agreement.

The farm owner said he did not have money to address the issue, she said.

After numerous meetings with the farmer, the family received help from the Rural Support Trust, who helped them find lawyers.

The farm owner eventually paid compensation.

The family verbally agreed to non-disclosure of case particulars, and that the matter would not be taken further.

She said the family had been “to hell and back” with some of the accommodation they stayed in on farms over the years, including instances of ice forming on walls from condensation in winter, and walls falling down.

However, there were times when they lived in “great” accommodation, she said.

The family was currently living on a farm in Whakatane where the owner was happy to accommodate any needs the family had. Her husband managed the farm and her son was second in charge.

Federated Farmers employment spokesperson Richard McIntyre said there were enough jobs in farming that workers did not have to accept living in a house that was not up to standard.

Workers needed to ask landlords for healthy homes compliance certificates. If one was not available they should ask themselves if they wanted to work for that employer, McIntyre said.

It made sense to let staff live in a healthy home, because it meant less time off sick and made a job more attractive. A house was a determining factor for workers when deciding who to work for, he said.

It was a challenge to find enough tradespeople in rural areas to do work on homes, he said.

Workers needed to take complaints to their landlord. If the issue were not solved they could go to the tenancy tribunal, McIntyre said.

Real Estate Institute (Reinz) head of Property Management Joanne Rae said rural homes that were part of tenancy agreements must adhere to the healthy homes standards.

The age of many farm houses was a particular challenge, Rae said.

The Tenancy Act said landlords had to provide premises in a reasonable state of repair. However, the reasonable state of repair was linked to the age and character of the property, she said.

The quality of a house that was 80 years old and clad with weather board could not compare to a property that was 20 years old, she said.

But despite its age, any property had to be reasonably clean and tidy. The expectations of the tenant, and the age of the home, could cause friction, she said.

If there was only one house on a farm there weren't many choices [for workers], Rae said.

The fine for not complying with healthy homes standards was more than $7000. Over 40% of investment properties were under professional property management. The other 60% was managed by owners, she said.

The risk of such a large fine meant Reinz agents often refused to represent owners who did not comply with healthy homes standards because it could damage their reputation.

Rae said no one tracked exactly how many homes complied to healthy home standards.

Compliance with healthy home standards was being phased in over a number of years, but since July last year all private rental properties had to comply within 90 days of any new, or renewed tenancy.

Landlords must also include a statement of their current level of compliance with the healthy homes standards in all new, or renewed tenancy agreement.

All rental homes must comply with the healthy homes standards by July 1, 2024.

Brett Wilson is the national manager for tenancy compliance and investigations at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Wilson said that since July last year six complaints had been received where both healthy homes standards and a tenancy agreements were part of the complaint.

Only one case lead to an investigation, he said.

There were also eight applications to the tenancy tribunal that related to healthy homes and service tenancies, he said.

The tribunal could issue legally binding orders to landlords and tenants.

The department had recently launched a provincial assessment pilot programme that could include farm service tenancies, he said.