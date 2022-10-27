Egg prices rise as chickens move to roomier digs

A farmer who changed from a caged system to a free-range system would have to buy land and install new systems.

Egg prices will rise even more by December when new welfare standards for layer hen housing become law, and flock numbers become smaller.

Poultry Industry Association director Michael Brooks said when the Code of Welfare for Layer hens was reviewed in 2012, farmers were given till the end of this year to change to more humane housing for chickens.

The new housing requirements provided more space for hens to live in, and moved away from battery type cages. In 2012, 84% of lay hens were housed in battery style cages, he said.

Changes to housing had been steadily done over the past 10 years, but when completed farmers would want a return on the money they spent, Brooks said.

Stats NZ figures showed egg prices had increased by 11.6% since September last year.

Egg producers could change to three housing options: free-range, which allowed chickens to roam outdoors; barn-raised, where chickens were raised on the floor of a barn; or a colony cage that held 20 to 60 birds, with a high roof, a nesting area with perches, and areas for scratching.

Brooks said indications were that the industry would split in three between these systems.

Farmers who changed from battery cages to a barn system might not be as profitable on the same piece of land because a barn held fewer hens. Hens in barns were also not as productive as hens in battery systems, Brooks said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Frenz free-range chickens are being fed crushed mussels, rich in vitamins and omega 3, sourced from local aquaculture.

Regulatory constraints could also mean fewer eggs on the market. For example, eggs laid on the floor could not be sold because food safety regulations required them to be laid in nests.

A farmer who changed from a caged system to a free-range system would have to buy land and install new systems. For a small producer that could cost as much as $1 million, he said.

Besides the costs to convert to new housing systems, a number of other factors also contributed to ever-increasing egg prices, he said.

There were fewer eggs on the market, as flock numbers became smaller because of regulations, he said.

Many small free-range producers had left the industry recently as the restaurants they supplied closed during the Covid-19 lockdown, he said.

The rising cost of grain-based feed was also reflected in the higher price of eggs, he said.

Grain made up almost 70% of the cost of eggs.

No other agriculture sector had undergone such drastic changes as this sector did, Brooks said.

The welfare standards would again be reviewed next year, and farmers feared even more changes to come, he said.