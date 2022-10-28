One of the smallest apples in the world takes out a big New Zealand prize

The apples that have taken out the top prize at New Zealand’s international business awards are so small global regulators were unsure if they were even apples.

Hawkes Bay-based Rockit Global won both the Supreme Award and the award for best large business at the New Zealand International Business Awards (NZIBA) in Auckland on Thursday night.

Rockit produces miniature apples - one-and-a-half times the size of a golf ball - apples so small they initially did not satisfy the United Nations’ definition of an apple.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe eventually cleared the way for Rockit’s products to be marketed as the world’s first miniature apples and now the company’s apples are grown in 10 countries and sold in 30.

One judge said the company had demonstrated a good strategic focus along with an awareness of the risks it faced.

“They’ve executed this so well that they can partner with big global brands and beat other apple products significantly, which is great evidence of success,” the judge said.

Supplied Rockit apples are the world's first miniature apple, weighing about 100 grams.

The awards night took place at Shed 10 on Auckland’s waterfront and the evening’s festivities represented the first time the NZIBA had been held in-person since 2019.

Other key award winners included Christchurch-based Dawn Aersopace for best medium business and Parkable, which won the award for excellence in innovation.

Frances Shoemack, founder of Wellington-based perfume manufacturer Abel Odor, won the award category for Inspiring Women Leaders.

Thursday night’s awards also marked the debut of a new category for storytelling, which was won by electric motorcycle manufacturer Ubco

The New Zealand Story Group sponsored the digital storytelling award category and the organisation’s chief executive David Downs was the convenor of judges for the awards.

“Doing business internationally is never easy,” Downs said.

"Throw in Covid-19 disruptions, supply chain issues and rising costs: companies which have navigated all of this, and then some, deserve to be celebrated.

"And for New Zealand, the determination and ingenuity they’ve shown has never mattered more."

The NZIBA have run since 1964 and are organised by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, the government’s international business development agency.

The New Zealand International Business Awards 2022 winners:

Supreme Award Winner: Rockit Global (Napier)

Best Emerging Business: Winner - Nui Markets (Auckland)

Extraordinary Growth in Emerging Business: VeVe (Auckland)

Excellence in Integrating Digital Commerce for Growth: Winner – MitoQ (Auckland)

Excellence in Sustainability: Winner - Ethique (Christchurch)

Inspiring Women Leaders: Winner - Frances Shoemack, Abel Odor Limited (Wellington)

Excellence in Innovation: Winner – Parkable (Auckland)

Leveraging Investment for International Growth - Auror (Auckland)

He kai kei aku ringa for Māori Excellence in Export: Winner - Kiwa Digital (Auckland)

Excellence in Brand Storytelling, brought to you by New Zealand Story: Winner – UBCO

Best Medium Business: Winner - Dawn Aerospace (Christchurch)

Best Large Business: Winner - Rockit Global (Hawkes Bay)