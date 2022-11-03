$12,000 fine won't put Groundswell farmers off agriculture census boycott

Rita Shaw says an emissions tax would sink the sheep and beef farm her family is just handing on to a third generation.

Farmer protest group Groundswell says fines of up to $12,000 for refusing to complete the agriculture census will not put its members off protesting against how the Government plans to measure greenhouse gases on farms.

The group launched its Say No campaign in September and encouraged members to ignore the Agricultural Production Census, unless Stats NZ changed the way it measured methane gas on farms.

A Stats NZ spokesperson said it was a legal requirement to fill out the five-yearly census, which provided the Government with a clearer picture of the sector.

The fines for failing to comply were increased in September from $500 to up to $2000 for an individual and $12,000 for organisations.

The collection period had been extended to the end of December, and it was too early to tell if Groundswell’s campaign had affected compliance, the Stats NZ spokesperson said.

However, tens of thousands of farmers had already completed the census, and the department preferred not to prosecute people who did not comply, the spokesperson said.

Groundswell co-founder Bryce McKenzie said farmers had to decide for themselves if they wanted to take part in the protest.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Groundswell NZ co-founders Laurie Paterson and Bryce McKenzie organised the Say No campaign earlier this year.

McKenzie claimed Stats NZ’s formula for measuring farm greenhouse gasses inflated the impact of methane, which is emitted by farm animals

Groundswell would agree to the census if an alternative formula was used called GWP*, which treated methane as a short-lived gas, McKenzie said.

GWP* was accepted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, he said.

The current GWP100 formula overstated agricultural emissions by as much as 400%, he claimed.

The Say No campaign also took aim at the Government’s one-size-fits-all approach for farmers, its “know your greenhouse gas emissions number” campaign, and winter grazing consents requirements, McKenzie said.

McKenzie said the public did not realise farmers were under a lot of pressure from constantly changing regulations, which had lead to a decline in mental health on farms.

Facebook comments on a Groundswell update noting that the fine had been increased ranged from support for farmers, to advice to fill in only the bare minimum on the census forms.

Others said farmers should cover fines as a collective.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Federated Farmers national president Andrew Hoggard says Stats NZ should simplify the census process because it already held a lot of the information in other forms.

Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard said the information collected in the census helped to determine industry budgeting and government funding allocations. But there were better ways to get it.

But the protest should be an eye-opener for the Government that it needed to find a better way to collect information, Hoggard said.

Stats NZ had said it was too late to treat methane differently in this census, but that a formula treating methane as a short-lived gas could be used in the next census, he said.

Hoggard said farmers had previously asked for a simplified census, because a lot of the information was available from previous censuses, or elsewhere.